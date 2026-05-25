Penfield Superintendent Condemns Hateful Rhetoric Targeting School Leaders of Color (2026)

In the quiet suburbs of Penfield, New York, a battle for respect and dignity is being fought in the halls of power. The superintendent of the Penfield Central School District, Tasha Potter, has bravely stepped forward to denounce the 'hateful' rhetoric aimed at school leaders of color. This is not just a story about a personal attack; it's a tale of resilience, courage, and the power of standing up for what's right. Personally, I think this incident highlights a deeper issue that goes beyond the boundaries of a school district. What makes this particularly fascinating is the way it exposes the underbelly of a community that claims to be rooted in opportunity and partnership. From my perspective, the fact that school leaders, particularly those who identify as Black and Brown, are being targeted with manipulated images, derogatory name-calling, and misinformation, is deeply disturbing. It raises a deeper question: how can a community that prides itself on its values of care and shared commitment to ensuring every child thrives, simultaneously foster an environment where such hateful discourse thrives? One thing that immediately stands out is the disproportionate targeting of Black and Brown leaders. This is not an isolated incident but a growing pattern of harmful rhetoric. What many people don't realize is that this behavior, while driven by a small number of individuals, has a profound impact on the health and well-being of those being targeted. It erodes trust, damages individuals, and ultimately harms the very system we are all working to strengthen on behalf of children. If you take a step back and think about it, this incident is not just about the individuals being attacked; it's about the community's responsibility to protect and support its leaders. It's about recognizing that even a minority's actions can have a lasting effect on the community's health and sense of safety. This incident also highlights the importance of empathy and understanding. We must seek complete and accurate information, and we must also listen with empathy and take seriously the experiences of those who are telling us they have been harmed. Imagine what it feels like to come to work each day in an environment where misinformation, hostility, and personal attacks are constant. It does not feel safe. It does not feel supportive. And it directly impacts the ability of dedicated professionals to focus on what matters most, our students. Personally, I find it inspiring to see how, despite these challenges, our educators, leaders, and staff continue to show up. They continue to serve. They continue to care for children with unwavering commitment. This is what defines this District. To the People of Color in our District: you are seen, you matter, and you belong. Your presence, your leadership, and your contributions strengthen our schools and our community. I call on our broader community to join in actively disrupting hate. If you see something, say something. Silence allows harm to persist, and inaction risks normalizing a culture that tolerates disrespect and division, values that are fundamentally misaligned with who we aspire to be for our students. In conclusion, the incident in Penfield is a stark reminder of the challenges that exist in our communities. It's a call to action for us all to stand up against hate and to create a safer, more inclusive environment for everyone. It's a reminder that leadership requires courage, and that speaking truth when it is difficult is a duty we must all embrace. This is not just a battle for the Penfield Central School District; it's a battle for the soul of our community.
Penfield Superintendent Condemns Hateful Rhetoric Targeting School Leaders of Color (2026)
References
- https://13wham.com/news/local/penfield-superintendent-denounces-hateful-rhetoric-aimed-at-school-leaders-of-color-tasha-potter-penfield-central-school-district-racist-posts
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