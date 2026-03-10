Pelvic Floor Health 101: Avoid These Mistakes & Strengthen Your Core (2026)

Don't 'Over-Engage Your Core Muscles' and Other Tips for Pelvic Floor Health

Pelvic floor health has long been a topic shrouded in silence, often reduced to vague advice like 'do your kegels'. But according to experts, daily maintenance is key.

The pelvic floor, a network of muscles and ligaments at the base of the pelvis, plays a crucial role in supporting the bladder, bowel, and uterus. It's important for everyone, regardless of gender or age.

Here's a breakdown of some essential strategies for maintaining a healthy pelvic floor.

Squeeze, Release, Relax

Before strengthening, you must locate the muscles. Lisa Birmingham, a senior physiotherapist, explains that the pelvic floor has two groups of muscles: an 'entrance group' and a 'deeper group'.

For women, the exercise involves squeezing at the front like holding in a wee and squeezing at the back like lifting. Imagine being in a crowded lift and trying to hold in a fart. For men, it's about lifting the testicles. Aim for 10 repetitions of 5-10 second holds.

But relaxation is equally vital. Angela James, a physiotherapist, warns against excessive gripping, which can occur in pilates. Listen to your body and learn to relax these muscles.

Get 'The Knack'

Birmingham introduces 'the knack': bracing your pelvic floor muscles before a sudden increase in abdominal pressure, like when coughing, sneezing, or laughing. Use habit stacking to build this routine into your daily life.

Your Rectum is Not a Storage Facility

Constipation is a major pelvic floor stressor, according to Dr. Millie Mardon. Holding in bowel movements creates unnecessary pressure, weakening the pelvic muscles over time.

To alleviate this, use a footstool during bowel movements to mimic the squatting position. Avoid going 'just in case' to prevent unnecessary straining.

Add Color to Your Plate

Diet significantly impacts pelvic health. Aim for five servings of vegetables and two servings of fruit daily, along with a third of a cup of lentils or chickpeas. Add color to your meals to ensure sufficient fiber intake.

Try chia pudding for breakfast, a gut-friendly option. Soak chia seeds with berries, flaxseeds, and a touch of maple syrup. Chia creates a slippery effect on the bowel wall.

'Muscles Love to Move'

Shan Morrison emphasizes the importance of movement. Sedentary behavior can lead to poor posture and increased tension. Simple changes like getting off public transport early, taking the stairs, and regularly changing positions at your desk can help.

Belly Breathing

Poor breathing patterns often accompany sedentary work. Shallow chest breathing can affect the pelvic floor and increase body tension. Diaphragmatic (belly) breathing calms the nervous system and promotes healthy pelvic floor movement.

Practice slow, deep breathing into your belly, especially during stressful moments.

When to Seek Help

Pelvic pain is not normal or a part of being a woman. It can be debilitating, even without clear scans. Don't delay care; early intervention is crucial. If you experience leakage or pain, consult a specialized physiotherapist. Internal exams are optional if you feel uncomfortable.

By prioritizing pelvic floor health, you can improve your quality of life and overall well-being.