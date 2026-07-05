Pelicans vs Spurs: Zion and Saddiq Lead Pelicans to Comeback Win | NBA Recap (2026)

On January 25, 2026, the New Orleans Pelicans faced the San Antonio Spurs in a thrilling NBA game. The Pelicans, led by Saddiq Bey and Zion Williamson, who each scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, initially dominated the game, holding a 20-point lead. However, the Spurs mounted a remarkable comeback, outscoring the Pelicans 24-5 in the fourth quarter. The game's turning point came when San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson made a strategic lineup change, which sparked a 21-4 run, including a 16-point streak, to tie the game. With 4:39 remaining, Stephon Castle secured the lead for the Spurs with two free throws. The Pelicans' Trey Murphy III contributed 17 points, nine assists, and six rebounds, ensuring a 104-95 victory for New Orleans. This win marked their second consecutive, while the Spurs' Devin Vassell returned from injury, recording 13 points in 25 minutes. The game's outcome highlighted the importance of strategic lineup adjustments and the impact of key players in close contests. The next games on the schedule are the Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City and the Spurs vs. Houston.

Pelicans vs Spurs: Zion and Saddiq Lead Pelicans to Comeback Win | NBA Recap (2026)

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