Pelicans Dominate Wizards 138-118: Murphy 24, Bey 23 | Recap & Key Moments (2026)

In a thrilling NBA encounter, the New Orleans Pelicans showcased their dominance over the Washington Wizards, securing an impressive 138-118 victory. This win not only extended the Wizards' losing streak to a worrying eight games but also highlighted the rising stars within the Pelicans' ranks.

Rising Stars and a Dominant Performance

Trey Murphy III stole the show with a remarkable 24-point performance, while Saddiq Bey, a former Wizard, added an impressive 23 points to the Pelicans' tally. The duo's combined effort was a key factor in the team's success, outscoring the Wizards significantly in the paint.

Zion Williamson and Dejounte Murray also contributed 20 and 19 points, respectively, showcasing the depth and talent within the Pelicans' roster.

Trae Young's Impact

Trae Young, recently traded to the Wizards, made his presence felt with 17 points and eight assists in just 18 minutes of play. His performance, despite being limited to only 12 games this season, highlights his ability to make an immediate impact.

Rookie Sensations

The Wizards' rookie Tre Johnson continued his impressive scoring streak, reaching 20 points for the fourth time this season. Will Riley also contributed 19 points, indicating a bright future for the young Wizards squad.

However, it was the Pelicans' rookies who truly shone. Jeremiah Fears, drafted seventh overall last summer, finished with 18 points and seven assists, showcasing his potential as a future star. Fellow rookie Derik Queen added 13 points, further emphasizing the depth and talent within the Pelicans' youth movement.

A Turning Point

The Pelicans' victory, their eighth in 11 games, marks a significant turning point for the team. With a win total already matching last season's tally, they are on track for a successful campaign.

Broader Implications

This game highlights the importance of depth and talent distribution within a team. While the Wizards' young players showed promise, the Pelicans' ability to spread the scoring load and dominate in the paint proved decisive.

Looking Ahead

With the Wizards facing the Miami Heat on Tuesday and the Pelicans hosting the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, both teams will aim to build on their recent performances. The Wizards will be eager to snap their losing streak, while the Pelicans will look to continue their upward trajectory.

In my opinion, the Pelicans' performance showcases a team on the rise, with a balanced roster and a bright future. The Wizards, on the other hand, must find a way to turn their fortunes around and capitalize on the potential of their young players.