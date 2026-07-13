Pelicans' Comeback Victory! Overcoming an Early Deficit to Beat the Clippers (2026)

The Pelicans' Comeback: More Than Just a Basketball Game

There’s something about a comeback story that captures the imagination, and the New Orleans Pelicans’ 124-109 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night was a masterclass in resilience. Personally, I think what makes this particularly fascinating is how the Pelicans turned an 18-point deficit into a double-digit win. It’s not just about the numbers—it’s about the psychology of a team that refuses to quit.

The Unlikely Heroes Step Up



One thing that immediately stands out is the performance of Saddiq Bey and Trey Murphy. Bey’s 25 points, including five 3-pointers, were crucial, but it’s Murphy’s 23 points and clutch moments that really caught my eye. His double-clutch dunk over Brook Lopez wasn’t just a highlight—it was a statement. What many people don’t realize is that Murphy’s consistency from deep (200 3-pointers this season) has been a game-changer for the Pelicans. In my opinion, he’s the kind of player who thrives under pressure, and that’s exactly what this team needed.

The Clippers’ Collapse: A Tale of Missed Opportunities



On the flip side, the Clippers’ performance raises a deeper question: Can they sustain their playoff push? Kawhi Leonard’s 25 points were impressive, but the team’s inability to maintain their early lead is concerning. If you take a step back and think about it, this isn’t the first time the Clippers have let a big lead slip away. What this really suggests is that their mental toughness might be their biggest weakness. A detail that I find especially interesting is how the Pelicans’ 43.2% shooting from deep exposed the Clippers’ defensive lapses. It’s not just about talent—it’s about execution.

The Bench Mob and the Power of Depth



What makes the Pelicans’ win even more impressive is their bench production. Derrick Queen’s perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line and Jeremiah Fears’ 11 points off the bench highlight the depth of this roster. From my perspective, this is where the Pelicans have a real edge. In a league where star power often dominates headlines, New Orleans is proving that a balanced attack can be just as effective. This raises a broader trend: teams that prioritize depth over individual brilliance might just have the upper hand in the long run.

The Bigger Picture: Momentum and the Playoff Race



The Pelicans’ sixth straight home win and ninth in their last 13 games isn’t just a streak—it’s a statement. They’re not just playing basketball; they’re building something. In my opinion, this team has the momentum to make a deep playoff run. Meanwhile, the Clippers are clinging to the No. 8 seed in the West, and their inconsistency could cost them dearly. What this really suggests is that the Western Conference playoff race is far from over, and every game matters.

Final Thoughts: The Psychology of a Comeback



If you take a step back and think about it, comebacks like this aren’t just about basketball—they’re about belief. The Pelicans didn’t just win a game; they reinforced a mindset. Personally, I think this is the kind of win that can define a season. It’s not just about the stats or the standings; it’s about the intangible qualities that make a team great. What makes this particularly fascinating is how it sets the stage for their rematch against the Clippers the very next night. Will the Pelicans keep the momentum, or will the Clippers bounce back? One thing’s for sure: I’ll be watching.

Takeaway: This game wasn’t just a win for the Pelicans—it was a statement. In a league where every game counts, they’ve shown that they’re not just contenders but a force to be reckoned with. And for the Clippers? It’s a wake-up call. The playoffs are on the line, and consistency is key. As we head into the final stretch of the season, one thing is clear: the Pelicans are a team on the rise, and their comeback story is far from over.