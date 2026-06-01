Pecco Bagnaia Struggles in Thai MotoGP Sprint: ‘Taking Longer Than I Should to Adapt’ (2026)

A Disappointing Start for Pecco Bagnaia in Thailand

The 2026 MotoGP season has not kicked off as Pecco Bagnaia and his fans would have hoped. Despite showing signs of a confident comeback after a challenging 2025, Bagnaia's factory Ducati team faced a tough Saturday at the Thai Grand Prix.

Qualifying saw him struggle to 13th, and the 13-lap sprint race didn't bring much relief, finishing in ninth place, a significant 6.9 seconds behind the race leader. But here's where it gets controversial: Bagnaia attributes his struggles to an inability to adapt to the current track conditions, a skill he believes he should have mastered by now.

"It's a complex issue," Bagnaia explained to Sky Italy. "The bike and track remain the same, yet the conditions have shifted, and I'm struggling to interpret and utilize them effectively. It's a personal failing, and I must own up to it."

And this is the part most people miss: Bagnaia's honesty. He admits that he's not feeling comfortable on the track, and it's taking him longer than expected to adjust. He highlights the reduced grip compared to testing, the challenge of riding with other competitors, and the need to find his own solutions.

"I'm working on it," he assures us. "I'm trying to figure out how to improve, but it's a process I must navigate alone."

Despite the challenges, Bagnaia's ninth-place finish in Buriram marked his first points since his win at the Malaysian Grand Prix sprint in October 2025. In his media scrum, he revealed that all Ducati riders are facing similar issues at Buriram, particularly with corner entry.

"The conditions have evolved since our tests, and I've been unable to keep up," he said. "I feel comfortable with used tires, but I'm lacking that edge on the flying lap. It's a fine line we're walking with braking, and we're not stopping as we should. We need to readjust our strategy for this unique climate and asphalt."

Bagnaia remains calm and focused, accepting the situation and working towards improvement. He concludes on a positive note, acknowledging that his points tally today surpasses his last five races of the previous season.

So, what do you think? Is Bagnaia's honesty a sign of strength or a cause for concern? Will he be able to turn things around, or is this a sign of deeper issues within the Ducati team? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!