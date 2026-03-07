Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Min Woo Lee's Frustrating Finish & Akshay Bhatia's Cheating Accusations (2026)

Bold statement to hook you in: even the best moments in Pebble Beach can end in meltdown, jealousy-fueled controversy, and rivalries that fire up the crowds. But here’s the real story behind the shock finishes, the high-stakes pressure, and the questions they leave us with.

Australia’s Min Woo Lee let a moment of frustration boil over on the final holes of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing the third round with a bogey-bogey stretch that capped a challenging day. The moment? He hurled his golf ball into the Pacific after a late-round collapse, leaving him five shots behind leader Akshay Bhatia entering the final round of the US$20 million marquee event. If not for that late surge, Lee might have narrowed the gap much sooner.

Lee, 27, looked like he was gearing up for a charge when he eagled the 14th, a par-5 by the coast, but then things unraveled. He dropped a shot at the 17th after his tee shot found a greenside bunker, and the sequence that followed showed the round spiraling out of control. A wayward drive on the scenic par-5 coastline bunker-hugging hole landed in a bush to the right, making the ball unplayable and forcing a drop. His third shot came from off the cart path, eventually landing in a greenside bunker. After escaping, he faced a nearly 10-meter putt to save par.

A tense wind seemed to tug at the ball on the green, drawing sarcastic cheers from the crowd as Lee took his time. When he finally missed the par save, he appeared to mutter a swear, and in a moment of emotion, he threw the ball into the nearby water. The moment is now part of an ongoing discussion about on-course conduct, emotion, and penalties for frustration under intense pressure.

Lee isn’t alone in drawing attention for greenside decisions this week. Leader Bhatia, who is chasing a $5 million prize, faced similar wind-driven challenges on the 18th. His group took about 35 minutes to finish the final hole due to delays caused by weather and course conditions.

Bhatia, a left-hander known for using a broomstick-style putter—similar to Australia’s Adam Scott—has faced online scrutiny over accusations that he anchors the putter. After his second round, Bhatia addressed the controversy directly on social media, insisting, “Not anchoring. Literally 2 inches short of my chest haha.” The debate about putting style has become a focal point in this event, with fans split on what constitutes a legal technique.

Bhatia goes into the final round two strokes ahead of Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka, and Jake Knapp after posting a four-under 68 to reach 19-under overall. Morikawa had a remarkable day, climbing 25 spots into a share of second with a 10-under-par 62, bringing him to 17-under for the tournament. He spoke openly about the mental shift that helped him rebound from a rough patch earlier in the year, crediting sessions with mental coach Rick Sessinghaus for reframing his approach: going from simply trying to make cuts to prioritizing winning.

“We’re here to win,” Morikawa said, explaining that a mindset adjustment made all the difference as he approached the final round. He emphasized the need to carry that aggressive, winner’s attitude from the outset of each day and week.

Australia’s Jason Day sits tied for 31st at 10-under after another solid round of 68. And with weather forecasts predicting an early tee-off time for the final round as groups go out in threes between 2:22 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. AEDT, players will face an aggressive schedule in the face of an approaching storm.

Round three delivered impressive scoring despite winds and chill from the Pacific; winter-like conditions were softened by generous fairways, yet the wind still challenged even the best. Tom Fleetwood, the FedEx Cup champion, expressed surprise at the low scores given the conditions: “The scoring’s been amazing today, and I don’t think it was that easy of a day.” He noted that wind direction and on-coast holes can make certain shots exceptionally tough, even when the scores suggest otherwise.

If you want the latest updates, see Fox Sports and related coverage for live results and expert analysis, including Morikawa’s climb and Day’s continued solid play. As the tournament unfolds, the big questions linger: Can Morikawa sustain his momentum and reclaim a major win? Will Bhatia’s putter technique stay under the microscope, or will course conditions decide the outcome? And will Lee rebound with a late surge or be remembered more for the controversy than the comeback? Share your thoughts on these moments and the broader debate about emotion, technique, and sportsmanship in golf.