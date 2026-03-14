Peaky Blinders Immortal Man Premiere: Red Carpet Highlights & What’s Next (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling night in Birmingham as the stars of Peaky Blinders gear up for the world premiere of 'The Immortal Man'! The highly anticipated film, a sequel to the hit BBC series, is set to captivate audiences with its gripping story and iconic characters. But here's where it gets controversial... The film's release has sparked debates among fans, with some questioning the creative choices made by the director. And this is the part most people miss... The premiere is not just about the glitz and glamour; it's a celebration of Birmingham's rich history and culture, with the city's landmarks and traditions taking center stage. So, join us as we dive into the world of Peaky Blinders and explore the secrets and controversies behind the making of 'The Immortal Man'. Will the film live up to the legacy of the original series? Stay tuned to find out!