Peak Design's New Mobile Straps: Elevating Your Phone Accessory Game (2026)

Get ready to revolutionize your mobile experience! Peak Design, renowned for its exceptional photography gear, has ventured into the world of mobile straps, and it's a game-changer.

In a market flooded with crossbody strap options, Peak Design stands out with its innovative approach. The company, known for its top-notch photography straps, has expanded its horizons, and their new phone straps might just convert even the biggest skeptics.

Mobile straps are becoming increasingly popular, especially for those seeking convenient phone access or relying on their devices for photography. Peak Design's recent release of three unique straps showcases their commitment to this growing trend.

The secret sauce? A clever latching system centered around a 'micro anchor'. This tiny, pill-shaped plastic piece with a corded loop attaches to your phone or camera, and it's the key differentiator from other phone strap manufacturers. Peak Design's attention to detail extends to this small but mighty component, rated for an impressive 50lbs of force.

All three straps - the Crossbody Multi-Strap, Crossbody Strap, and Mobile Cuff - utilize this innovative latching system. And the best part? They're compatible with any phone case, not just Peak Design's own.

I've had the pleasure of testing all three, and even as someone initially skeptical of the concept, I must admit Peak Design has delivered an exceptional product. The straps themselves are made from the same durable corded fabric as their camera Cuff Rope, ensuring a comfortable and skin-friendly experience.

The hardware is typically Peak Design - utilitarian yet refined. A small anodized metal bead provides friction to prevent the ropes from tightening excessively, a thoughtful touch. The Crossbody Multi-Strap features a clip for multiple secured micro anchors, released with a satisfying slider mechanism.

The two crossbody straps differ in their functionality. The Multi-Strap can accommodate various items like earbuds and phones, while the regular Crossbody Strap is designed for a single item, be it a phone or a small camera. For larger gear like full-frame cameras, the sturdier straps are recommended.

My only minor critique is the plastic buckle on the crossbody straps, which feels slightly less premium than the aluminum buckle on the wrist cuff. However, this is a minor detail in an otherwise impressive design.

Overall, these straps offer a stylish yet functional solution for those seeking a crossbody option. While I might not use them daily, there are certainly scenarios where they'd be invaluable, such as mobile photography, where reliability is paramount.

Priced similarly to their camera-oriented counterparts, the Crossbody Multi-Strap tops the range at $59.95, followed by the Crossbody Strap at $49.95, and the versatile Mobile Cuff at $29.95. In my opinion, they're well worth the investment, offering comfort, versatility, and that signature Peak Design quality.

And here's where it gets interesting... Do you think these straps are a step in the right direction for mobile accessories? Or is this just a passing trend? I'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!