Payton Pritchard's 28-Point Night Leads Celtics Past Raptors, 125-117 (2026)

Get ready for an exciting NBA recap! The Boston Celtics' victory over the Toronto Raptors on January 9, 2026, was a thrilling display of basketball prowess. Payton Pritchard, with his impressive 28 points and eight assists, led the Celtics to a hard-fought win. But here's where it gets controversial... the Raptors were missing key starters, including Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes, due to injuries.

Despite the setbacks, the Raptors put up a good fight. Jaylen Brown contributed 25 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists to the Celtics' success. Boston's shooting was on fire, with a 54% field goal percentage and 14 made 3-pointers. This helped them pull away in the second half and secure the win.

The loss ended the Raptors' three-game winning streak, but they showed resilience. RJ Barrett and Ja'Kobe Walter both scored 19 points, and Immanuel Quickley added 17 points and 13 assists. The Raptors even managed to make 18 3-pointers, keeping them in the game against the Celtics' strong offense.

In the third quarter, Boston found their rhythm, going on a 13-3 run to extend their lead. Toronto fought back, narrowing the gap to just five points with six minutes left. However, a crucial 12-3 spurt by the Celtics sealed the deal, putting them back in the lead by double digits.

And this is the part most people miss... the Celtics' depth and bench contributions were vital to their success. They showed great team chemistry and a never-give-up attitude.

Up next, the Raptors will face the Philadelphia 76ers in a back-to-back series, while the Celtics host the San Antonio Spurs. Who will come out on top in these upcoming matches?

What do you think? Was the Celtics' win a testament to their skill, or did the Raptors' injuries play a significant role? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss!

