Paycor Stadium Renovation: Inside the $470 Million Transformation | Cincinnati Bengals (2026)

The Paycor Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals, is undergoing a massive transformation, with a focus on enhancing the fan experience and modernizing the facility. This multi-year project, estimated to cost $470 million, is a testament to the team's commitment to staying at the forefront of NFL stadium design and functionality.

One of the key aspects of this renovation is the expansion and modernization of the club lounges and suites. The existing 68 restrooms are being updated with new lighting, walls, flooring, and ceilings, ensuring a more comfortable and inviting space for fans. Each suite is being renovated to provide more space, including larger lounge areas, full-sized refrigerators, new countertops, furniture, and seating. This attention to detail is particularly impressive, as it includes modernizing the existing suites, which often lack these amenities in newer stadiums.

The club lounges are also being expanded and updated, with the addition of new bars, furniture, and food and beverage destinations. The most striking feature is the floor-to-ceiling columns adorned with a Bengals' stripe of metallic metal, creating a visually appealing and unique atmosphere. The lounge areas now offer more picturesque views of downtown and the river, thanks to the relocation of bars and the removal of the staircase in the middle of each lounge.

The focus on speed and efficiency is evident in the renovations to the 50-yard-line concessions. The new Go Route features grab-and-go items and self-checkout kiosks, reducing the time fans spend in line and improving the overall dining experience. This is a strategic move to keep up with the demands of modern sports fans, who value convenience and speed.

The pro shop is also undergoing a makeover, with a new floor plan, more self-checkout kiosks, and an expanded inventory, particularly for jerseys and headwear. The women's and children's sections are being overhauled, providing a more diverse and inclusive shopping experience. This attention to detail in the pro shop reflects the team's commitment to creating a comprehensive and enjoyable fan experience.

The renovations also include the addition of new escalators and staircases, improving access to all levels of the stadium. The control room, which powers the audio and visual mechanisms, is being upgraded, and new video boards are planned for future seasons. These enhancements will further elevate the fan experience and keep the stadium at the forefront of NFL technology.

The Paycor Stadium renovation project is a testament to the Bengals' dedication to their fans and the city of Cincinnati. By combining the timeless beauty of the stadium's architecture with modern amenities and a first-in-class fan experience, the team is ensuring that the facility remains a premier destination for NFL fans for years to come. This multi-year effort is a significant investment in the future of the franchise and the city, and it will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the sports landscape in Cincinnati.