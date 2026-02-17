Pauline Hanson's Unapologetic Return: 'I'm Back, You Can't Stop Me' - Senate Drama Unveiled (2026)

In a defiant return to the Senate, Pauline Hanson, the unapologetic leader of One Nation, boldly declared, ‘I’m back... you can’t stop me,’ marking her first appearance since a two-month suspension for wearing a burqa in the chamber. But here’s where it gets controversial: as her party’s social media following skyrockets into the hundreds of thousands, Hanson’s resurgence comes amid conflicting statements about her willingness to ally with the Liberal and National parties to challenge the Albanese government. And this is the part most people miss: while Opposition Leader Sussan Ley seeks collaboration with ‘the non-Labor side,’ Hanson’s stance oscillates between openness and outright rejection, leaving political observers guessing.

Addressing the Senate on Thursday, Hanson delivered a fiery speech, asserting, ‘You can kick me out, dismiss me, or try to silence me, but Australians know I stand with them—and more of them are standing with me.’ She accused Labor of prioritizing ‘cosy two-party politics’ and vested interests over the nation’s welfare, particularly criticizing their net-zero policies and mass migration stance. Bold claim alert: Hanson framed her suspension as an attempt to silence not just her, but millions of Australians disillusioned with the political status quo.

One Nation’s polling numbers have surged, with the Resolve Political Monitor placing them at a record 18%, while Newspoll and Redbridge/Accent polls show the party outpacing the Coalition at 22% and 26%, respectively. This rise coincides with the Coalition’s plummeting popularity following election losses and internal strife, including a recent split over hate crime legislation. Thought-provoking question: Is One Nation’s ascent a reflection of genuine policy appeal, or a symptom of voter frustration with traditional parties?

Hanson’s suspension, triggered by her burqa stunt in November, was widely condemned across party lines, with critics like Penny Wong and Matt Canavan labeling it ‘disrespectful to Muslim Australians.’ Despite an unsuccessful appeal to Prime Minister Albanese, Hanson remains unapologetic, praising her colleagues for opposing Labor’s gun control measures. ‘More Australians support me because they see Labor failing them,’ she stated, adding, ‘Unlike them, I don’t take this support for granted.’

Her social media presence has exploded, with a 60% increase in followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and X, totaling nearly 1.5 million. Instagram saw the biggest surge, growing 250% to 260,000 followers, while her YouTube channel, featuring the satirical Please Explain, gained 144,000 new subscribers. Controversial interpretation: While some see this as a testament to her grassroots appeal, others argue it reflects a dangerous polarization in Australian politics.

Meanwhile, former Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce, who defected to One Nation, has seen his followership grow by 50%, with Instagram and Facebook numbers nearly tripling and doubling, respectively. Other party members, like Senator Malcolm Roberts and Tyron Whitten, have also experienced significant growth, though data for Senator Sean Bell remains limited.

In a series of media appearances, Hanson’s stance on coalition-building has been anything but consistent. On Sky News, she expressed willingness to work with the Liberals and Nationals, stating, ‘That’s the only way forward,’ but hours earlier, she flatly ruled out partnering with the Liberal Party. Inviting debate: Is this strategic ambiguity, or a sign of deeper ideological divides?

Addressing the Senate, Hanson reaffirmed One Nation’s independence: ‘We stand alone... I’ll work with anyone to end Labor’s term, but I’ll never join them.’ Nationals leader David Littleproud, while not ruling out future collaboration, labeled One Nation a ‘threat.’

As Australian politics grows increasingly fractured, Hanson’s return underscores the rising influence of populist movements. Final thought-provoking question: Are traditional parties losing touch with the electorate, or is One Nation’s rise a temporary reaction to broader societal discontent? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a conversation!