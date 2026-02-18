Paul Sewald: Arizona Diamondbacks' Closing Candidate (2026)

Baseball fans, get ready for a thrilling closer competition! The Arizona Diamondbacks are stirring up intrigue as they seek their next star closer.

Manager Torey Lovullo has named Paul Sewald, Kevin Ginkel, and Ryan Thompson as potential candidates for the role, leaving fans and analysts alike on the edge of their seats. But here's where it gets intriguing: Lovullo hints at a blind selection, suggesting that experience in high-pressure situations will be a deciding factor. This statement sparks curiosity: Will the manager's decision be solely based on past performance?

Sewald, the former closer for the team, has a history of success. He helped the Diamondbacks win the National League pennant in 2023 and started the 2024 season in the same role. However, his 2025 season was cut short due to injuries, resulting in a 4.58 ERA and 20:6 K:BB. But is a strong track record enough to secure the role again?

Lovullo's preference for a defined closer is clear, but will he name one before Opening Day? And this is the part most fans are eager to know. With A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez expected to join the closer mix upon their return from elbow injuries, the competition intensifies.

So, who will rise to the occasion and become the Diamondbacks' go-to closer? The answer remains a mystery, and the anticipation builds. What do you think? Should the manager's decision be solely based on past performance, or are there other factors that should be considered?

