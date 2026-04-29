Paul Seixas Wins First Pro Race! | Volta ao Algarve Stage 2 Highlights (2026)

A young French cyclist, Paul Seixas, has made history by claiming his first professional victory at just 19 years old. In a thrilling display of talent and determination, Seixas outpaced seasoned Grand Tour riders, including Juan Ayuso, João Almeida, and Oscar Onley, on stage two of the Volta ao Algarve.

The race climaxed at the Alto de Foia, where Seixas, riding for Decathlon CMA CGM, launched a late attack. Despite Ayuso's pursuit, Seixas held his ground, securing the stage win. However, the pair finished with the same time, resulting in Ayuso taking over the race lead due to countback.

Seixas shared his race strategy, explaining how he navigated the chaotic final climb, where a crash added to the drama. "I had to wait for my moment," he said, crediting his teammate Matthew for pushing the pace and creating the perfect opportunity for his decisive move. "I knew I had to conserve my energy, and when the time came, I gave it my all in the sprint, even though the corners at the end were a bit tricky."

The young Frenchman's victory sets the stage for an exciting battle as the top five riders, separated by just 16 seconds, head into Friday's individual time trial. With one more mountain stage to come, the race is far from over, and the overall winner remains uncertain.

In other cycling news, Jonathan Milan of Lidl-Trek claimed victory in stage four of the UAE Tour, while Iván Romeo of Movistar took the win in stage two of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta del Sol in Spain.

This thrilling start to the cycling season has fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the outcome of these closely contested races. Who will ultimately emerge victorious? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: the cycling world is in for a treat with such talented riders battling it out for glory.