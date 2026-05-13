Paul Merson's Advice: Who Should Start for Chelsea? (2026)

In the world of football, where opinions are as fluid as the game itself, Paul Merson has stepped into the spotlight with a bold statement that is sure to spark debate. As Liam Rosenior navigates his new role as Chelsea manager, Merson has offered a critical perspective on the team's current lineup, particularly focusing on two players who, in his view, should not be starting. This is not just another opinion piece; it's an insightful analysis that delves into the strategic nuances of football management and the delicate balance between player selection and team dynamics. What makes Merson's commentary particularly intriguing is his emphasis on the importance of player roles and how they can be optimized for maximum impact. He argues that Enzo Fernandez, a standout performer, should be shifted back into a midfield role alongside Moises Caicedo, allowing Cole Palmer to shine in a more central attacking position. This shift, Merson believes, will unlock Palmer's full potential, as playing him out wide is a 'waste of time'. This perspective is not merely a critique but a strategic recommendation aimed at enhancing Chelsea's performance. The article further explores the implications of these changes, particularly for Andrey Santos, a player who has made an impact under Rosenior but may face limited playing time if Merson's advice is followed. Santos, a Brazil star, has been a key player in transition and reading the game, but the potential departure of Inter Milan's interest could mean a change in his role at Chelsea. This raises a deeper question: how do managers balance the need for player development with the immediate demands of the game? Merson's commentary invites readers to consider the psychological and cultural implications of such decisions, highlighting the delicate balance between loyalty and strategic necessity. In my opinion, Merson's insights offer a fresh perspective on the challenges faced by modern football managers. His emphasis on the importance of player roles and the strategic implications of their placement is particularly fascinating. What makes this piece truly engaging is the way it connects the dots between player performance, tactical decisions, and the broader context of football culture. It's a thoughtful analysis that leaves readers with much to ponder, making it a must-read for football enthusiasts and managers alike.
Paul Merson's Advice: Who Should Start for Chelsea? (2026)
References
- https://www.football.london/arsenal-fc/news/arsenal-given-noni-madueke-injury-33679878
- https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/arsenal-fc-exit-james-ellis-b1276250.html
- https://www.thechelseachronicle.com/news/liam-rosenior-matches-frank-lampard-record-that-has-to-signal-his-chelsea-sacking/
- https://www.thechelseachronicle.com/news/paul-merson-names-the-two-chelsea-players-liam-rosenior-shouldnt-be-starting/
- https://www.gbnews.com/sport/football/alan-shearer-var-premier-league
- https://www.givemesport.com/biggest-premier-league-stadium-arsenal-emirates-expansion-update/
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