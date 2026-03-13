Paul McCartney's Second Act: Man on the Run Documentary Review (2026)

A new documentary, Man on the Run, explores Paul McCartney's post-Beatles journey, offering an intimate look at his life and career during a pivotal decade. The film, directed by Morgan Neville, delves into McCartney's personal and professional growth following The Beatles' breakup, shedding light on his solo endeavors and the formation of his band, Wings. Neville's approach is unique, focusing on McCartney's own words and providing a fresh perspective on his iconic career. The documentary showcases McCartney's honesty, from his reaction to The Beatles' breakup to his public feud with John Lennon, and even his personal life, including his jail time in Japan and his marriage to Linda. Man on the Run is a must-watch for Beatles fans and music enthusiasts, offering a captivating glimpse into McCartney's second act.