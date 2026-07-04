Broadway icon Patti LuPone sounds the alarm over President Trump's plan to temporarily close the Kennedy Center, warning that the iconic Washington institution must be preserved. LuPone, a former 'Evita' star, expressed her outrage during a concert in New York City, stating, 'I'm so mad! This is about the Kennedy Center. It's time for us to rise up and speak.' She emphasized, 'Trump cannot touch the Kennedy Center!'
Patti LuPone Urges Arts Community to Protect Kennedy Center from Trump (2026)
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