Patriots' WR Target? Marquise Brown's Speed & Fit with Drake Maye! (2026)

Bold take: the Patriots should be ready to upgrade their receiving corps, even if the A.J. Brown pursuit falls through. If New England can’t land Brown, there’s a compelling alternative worth considering: Marquise “Hollywood” Brown from the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the latest season, Brown played all 16 games, hauled in 49 receptions, racked up 587 receiving yards, and scored five touchdowns. Across his career, he’s accumulated 4,322 receiving yards and 33 touchdowns over 90 games. One standout attribute that differentiates him from many other NFL receivers is his elite speed, a skill the Patriots would likely prize to inject more vertical threat into the offense.

If the Patriots add Brown, he could become a legitimate deep-ball weapon for quarterback Drake Maye. Maye has shown a penchant for airing it out, and a speedster who can stretch defenses vertically would open up more opportunities for intermediate routes and play-action concepts.

However, there’s a caveat. Brown underwent surgery in 2024 to repair a severe sternoclavicular joint dislocation in his left shoulder, limiting him to just two appearances that season. That medical history forces the Patriots to weigh the potential for a meaningful mid-to-late career contribution against the cost and risk of signing a player with a recent significant injury.

From a practical standpoint, a one-year deal could be an attractive risk-reward move. If Brown proves healthy and productive, he offers immediate value without a long-term commitment. If not, New England can reassess next offseason with more information and salary-cap flexibility.

Bottom line: signing Hollywood Brown could provide a measurable upgrade in speed and vertical threat, especially to support a young quarterback or a developing offense. The decision should hinge on a clear health assessment and a tightly scoped contract that aligns with the team’s short-term window while preserving future flexibility.

Controversial question for readers: should teams take a chance on proven-but-injury-prone talents for a potential one-year spark, or prioritize steady, lower-risk playmakers even if they don’t deliver the same ceiling? Share your take in the comments.