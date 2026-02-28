Patriots vs. Jets Week 17 Injury Analysis: Drake Maye, Jack Westover & More (2026)

The New England Patriots had a triumphant Week 17, dominating the New York Jets with a convincing 42-10 victory. This win not only secured their spot as AFC East champions but also brought some much-needed relief on the injury front. Let's dive into the details and analyze the impact of these injuries on the team's performance and future prospects.

Injury Analysis: Patriots vs. Jets

Impact on the Patriots' Season

The Patriots entered the game against the Jets with seven players already out due to injuries. However, their luck seemed to turn around, as they emerged from the contest without any new major injuries. The biggest concern now lies with Westover's ankle, but head coach Mike Vrabel provided a positive update on Monday.

"He's sore, but he could have returned if needed," Vrabel said. "We'll keep a close eye on him over the next few days. It doesn't seem like a serious injury, but we'll monitor his progress as we prepare for our next game."

The Patriots will resume practice on Wednesday and release an official injury report. Their regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on January 4th.

And here's where it gets interesting: With a relatively healthy roster, the Patriots have an opportunity to finish the season on a high note. But will they be able to maintain their momentum and avoid any further setbacks? Only time will tell.

