Patriots' Stefon Diggs Pleads Not Guilty to Assault Allegations (2026)

In a shocking turn of events, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs has pleaded not guilty to serious assault charges, including felony strangulation, following an alleged altercation with his personal chef. But here's where it gets controversial: while the chef claims Diggs physically attacked her during a dispute over unpaid wages, his attorney vehemently denies the allegations, calling them financially motivated and baseless. And this is the part most people miss: the arraignment, originally scheduled before Super Bowl LX, was postponed to allow Diggs to play in the championship game, raising questions about the timing and priorities in such cases.

According to court documents, the chef reported that Diggs struck her and attempted to choke her during a heated argument at his home on December 2. She stated that the incident left her struggling to breathe. However, Diggs' legal team, led by attorney Mitchell Schuster, insists their client is "completely innocent" and predicts a full exoneration. Schuster argues that the facts will paint a drastically different picture of what transpired, though he has not yet disclosed specific details.

The Patriots organization has publicly supported Diggs, releasing a statement affirming their confidence in him. Meanwhile, the chef initially hesitated to press charges but ultimately did so two weeks after the incident, adding another layer of complexity to the case. Here’s the real question: Is this a clear-cut case of assault, or is there more to the story than meets the eye? As the legal process unfolds, with a pretrial hearing set for April 1, the public is left to wonder about the truth behind these conflicting accounts.

