Patriots' Roster Moves: Signing DB Kobee Minor and More (2026)

In a notable move that has caught the attention of football fans, the New England Patriots have made significant changes to their roster. The team has officially announced the promotion of defensive back Kobee Minor, who has been moved from the practice squad to the active 53-man roster.

But that's not all—there's more to this story! Cornerback Miles Battle and offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes have both been added to the practice squad after being released from the main roster just a few days prior, on December 29th.

Kobee Minor, a promising 23-year-old player, was selected by the Patriots during the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, specifically with the 257th overall pick, showcasing the team’s faith in his potential. Standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 188 pounds, Minor faced a bit of a rollercoaster ride in his early career with the team. After being let go on August 26, he quickly found a spot on the practice squad the very next day. His hard work paid off when he was elevated to play in several games this season, including matchups against Miami on September 14, Pittsburgh on September 21, and the New York Jets on December 28. Notably, he made his defensive debut against the Jets, where he recorded one total tackle.

This series of roster adjustments raises questions about the team's strategy moving forward and how these players will contribute as they aim for success in the ongoing season. What are your thoughts on the Patriots' recent roster moves? Do you think bringing Minor back to the active roster is a wise decision? Share your opinions and let's spark a discussion!