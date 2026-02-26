Patriots Make History! 16th AFC Championship Appearance - NFL Record! (2026)

Get ready for an epic battle as the New England Patriots gear up for their 16th AFC Championship appearance! A true testament to their dominance and a record-breaking run. But here's the twist: they're not alone at the top.

The Patriots, along with the Steelers, have tied for the second-most appearances since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. However, the 49ers lead the way with an impressive 19 appearances, just one game ahead of last weekend's NFC title game.

With an 11-4 record in conference championships, the Patriots have proven their mettle. Their winning percentage is second only to the Giants, who boast a perfect 5-0 record in this category.

But here's where it gets controversial: the team they face on Sunday, the Broncos, have an even higher winning percentage in conference championships. With an 8-2 record, the Broncos are a formidable opponent, especially considering they're playing in their 11th AFC Championship.

The Patriots' journey since 1996 has been remarkable. They've appeared in 14 conference championship games during this period, mirroring the Cowboys' pre-1996 run of 14 appearances. However, the Cowboys have since failed to make a single appearance in the last 30 years.

And this is the part most people miss: the only teams that haven't made an appearance since 1996 are the Dolphins and the Browns. But wait, there's more! If we consider the franchise that was once the Browns, now the Ravens, they've made five appearances since 1996.

Lastly, the Texans, who faced the Patriots last Sunday, hold a unique distinction: they're the only NFL team that has never played for the right to compete in the Super Bowl.

So, who do you think will emerge victorious from this battle of the titans? Will the Patriots continue their dominant run, or will the Broncos pull off an upset? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!