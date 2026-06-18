Patriots' Draft Decision: Will Campbell vs Kelvin Banks Jr. - Redrafting the 2025 NFL Draft (2026)

The Patriots' Draft Dilemma: A Tale of Tackles and What-Ifs

What if you had a do-over? Not in life, but in the high-stakes world of the NFL Draft. That’s the intriguing question Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport posed when he redrafted the 2025 class, suggesting the New England Patriots might have second thoughts about their No. 4 pick. Personally, I think this kind of hindsight analysis is both fascinating and fraught with nuance. It’s easy to play armchair GM, but what makes this particularly fascinating is how it highlights the razor-thin margins between success and regret in professional sports.

The Patriots selected LSU’s Will Campbell, a left tackle who helped them reach Super Bowl LX. On paper, that’s a win. But Davenport argues they should’ve gone with Texas’ Kelvin Banks Jr. instead. What many people don’t realize is that while Campbell’s rookie season was solid, it wasn’t flawless—especially in the postseason, where the pressure magnifies every weakness. Banks, on the other hand, played more snaps, allowed fewer pressures, and earned higher PFF grades. If you take a step back and think about it, this isn’t just about stats; it’s about consistency and reliability in the most critical moments.

The Tackle Conundrum: Arm Length vs. Upside



One thing that immediately stands out is the debate over Campbell’s arm length. In the NFL, where every inch matters, this isn’t just a minor detail—it’s a potential career limiter. From my perspective, this raises a deeper question: How much should teams prioritize physical traits over on-field performance? Campbell’s rookie season was impressive, but if his arm length forces a move to guard, the Patriots could find themselves in a tricky spot. Guards are important, but elite left tackles are the unicorns of the NFL.

Meanwhile, Banks has the makings of a franchise tackle. A detail that I find especially interesting is that he played almost 300 more snaps than Campbell yet matched his performance in key metrics. What this really suggests is that Banks might have a higher ceiling, and in a league where longevity and dominance are rare, that’s invaluable.

The Broader Implications: Drafting for Today vs. Tomorrow



This redraft scenario isn’t just about the Patriots or these two players—it’s about the philosophy of drafting. Do you pick for immediate impact or long-term potential? In my opinion, the Patriots’ decision to take Campbell was a bet on his ability to grow into the role. But what if that growth stalls? If Banks becomes an All-Pro tackle while Campbell settles into a guard role, the narrative shifts dramatically.

What’s more, this highlights the NFL’s obsession with the left tackle position. Teams often overdraft tackles because the consequences of missing on one are so severe. A quarterback’s health—and by extension, a team’s success—depends on it. This raises a deeper question: Are we overvaluing the position, or is the scarcity of elite talent just that significant?

Looking Ahead: The Patriots’ Path Forward



If I were in the Patriots’ front office, I’d be monitoring Campbell’s development closely. The NFL is unforgiving, and while his rookie season was promising, the postseason struggles can’t be ignored. Personally, I think the team has to prepare for the possibility of moving him inside, which would mean addressing the tackle position again in the near future.

Meanwhile, Banks’ performance in New Orleans will be a storyline to watch. If he becomes the dominant tackle many project him to be, it’ll spark endless ‘what-if’ conversations in New England. But that’s the beauty—and cruelty—of the draft. It’s a high-stakes gamble where even the best teams can’t predict the future.

Final Thoughts: The Art of Second-Guessing



Redrafts are a fun exercise, but they’re also a reminder of how much luck and timing factor into NFL success. In my opinion, the Patriots made the best decision they could with the information they had. But sports are about results, and if Campbell doesn’t develop as hoped, the narrative will shift. What this really suggests is that every draft pick is a leap of faith—and sometimes, even the smartest bets don’t pay off.

If you take a step back and think about it, this isn’t just about two tackles or one team. It’s about the relentless pursuit of perfection in a game that rarely allows it. And that, to me, is what makes the NFL Draft so endlessly compelling.