Patriots' All-Pro Snubs: A Historic Look at 2025 (2026)

Imagine leading the league in wins and STILL getting completely snubbed for All-Pro honors. Sounds unbelievable, right? Well, that's exactly what happened to the 2025 New England Patriots, and it highlights a truly bizarre trend in NFL history.

For years, the "Patriot Way" – a philosophy emphasizing team unity over individual stardom – defined the New England Patriots dynasty under Robert Kraft, guided by the legendary duo of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. The idea was simple: sacrifice personal glory for the greater good of the team. Many believed that with the departure of Brady and Belichick, this philosophy would fade away. But under head coach Mike Vrabel, the Patriots seem to be channeling that same team-first mentality. Could this be the reason their individual players are being overlooked?

The Associated Press (AP) dropped its highly anticipated 2025 All-Pro team selections on Saturday morning, just before the NFL Wild Card Weekend kicked off. The shocking news? Despite finishing the season in a three-way tie for the most wins in the entire league, not a single Patriot earned a coveted first-team All-Pro nod. Zero. Nada. Zilch.

And this is the part most people miss... This isn't just a rare occurrence; it's practically unprecedented. The 2025 Patriots are only the SECOND team ever in the entire history of the NFL to achieve a 14-win season without a single first-team All-Pro selection since the AP began making these picks 85 years ago. Think about that for a moment. Out of all the dominant teams, the record-breaking seasons, only one other team shares this dubious distinction.

So, who is this other team? Buckle up, because it's another Patriots squad: the 2016 New England Patriots. Talk about history repeating itself!

To put this into perspective, the Associated Press started selecting NFL All-Pro teams way back in 1940. Since then, 40 NFL teams have reached the 14-win mark in a single season. Of those 40 teams, a staggering 38 had at least one player recognized as a first-team AP All-Pro on either offense or defense. Only these two Patriots teams stand alone in their collective snub:

2016 New England Patriots

2025 New England Patriots

In 2016, Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, had to settle for second-team All-Pro honors. Matt Ryan took home the first-team selection that year. Brady also finished as the runner-up for the MVP award, which Ryan ultimately won. BUT, and this is a big but, Brady went on to defeat Ryan in what many consider the most memorable Super Bowl in history, overcoming a massive 28-3 deficit. Redemption, perhaps?

Fast forward to 2025, and history seems to be rhyming. Drake Maye, the Patriots' quarterback, also landed on the second-team All-Pro list. The first-team spot went to Los Angeles Rams veteran Matthew Stafford, who is currently the frontrunner to win the MVP award. His team is moving on to the second round of the playoffs after a thrilling victory against the Carolina Panthers.

But here's where it gets controversial... Is this a sign of systematic bias against the Patriots? Or is it a reflection of their team-oriented approach, where no single player truly dominates the spotlight? Could the "Patriot Way" actually be hindering individual recognition?

The 2025 Patriots are undoubtedly hoping that the similarities to the 2016 team don't end with All-Pro snubs. They're aiming for a Super Bowl run of their own. Will history repeat itself in more ways than one?

What do you think? Are the Patriots being unfairly overlooked, or is this a consequence of their team-first philosophy? And more importantly, can they turn this perceived slight into fuel for a championship run, just like the 2016 team did? Share your thoughts in the comments below!