Patriots' 2026 NFL Draft Grades: Analyzing the Picks (2026)

Let's dive into the world of NFL draft analysis and explore the New England Patriots' 2026 rookie class. This is a fascinating exercise, as it allows us to speculate and predict the future of these young athletes and their impact on the team. Personally, I find it thrilling to dissect these draft picks and uncover the potential gems hidden within.

The First Round Pick: Caleb Lomu

Starting with the first-round selection, the Patriots went big with Caleb Lomu, an offensive tackle from Utah. What makes this pick intriguing is Lomu's unique skill set. He combines size and finesse, with exceptional mirroring abilities. It's a bold move to draft an offensive tackle in consecutive years, but the Patriots saw something special in Lomu. However, there's a risk involved. The team plans to have him switch sides, which could impact his development and transition. It's a calculated gamble, but one that could pay off handsomely if Lomu lives up to his potential.

Round 2: Gabe Jacas - The Physical Edge Defender

In the second round, the Patriots selected Gabe Jacas, an edge defender with a powerful punch. Jacas' speed and power combination reminds me of former Patriot Matthew Judon. He's a force to be reckoned with, but there's a concern about his quickness. In a league where speed is paramount, Jacas might struggle to consistently win around the edge. Nonetheless, his repertoire of pass rush moves gives him an edge over purely strength-based players.

Round 3: Eli Raridon - The Lab-Built Tight End?

Round three saw the Patriots draft Eli Raridon, a tight end with an impressive skill set. Raridon is a well-rounded player, excelling in both receiving and blocking. He's fast, big, and has great hands. However, his injury history is a cause for concern. Raridon has torn his ACL twice, and while he and the team downplay it, there's always a risk of re-injury. Despite this, Raridon has the potential to be a game-changer for the Patriots' tight end room.

Day 3 Picks: Depth and Special Teams

The later rounds of the draft focused on depth and special teams. In the fifth round, the Patriots selected Karon Prunty, a cornerback with impressive physical traits. However, Prunty was considered a reach by many, and his play hasn't always matched his size. Nonetheless, the Patriots believe in his ability to break on the ball and contribute as a defensive back.

In the sixth round, the Patriots drafted Dametrious Crownover, an offensive tackle with good size and length. Crownover is a project player, but his size makes him an attractive prospect for depth on the offensive line. The team also selected Namdi Obiazor, a new-age linebacker with good coverage skills. While he might be too small for off-ball linebacker duties, Obiazor is expected to contribute on special teams from day one.

The Final Rounds: Questionable Picks

The seventh round picks were a bit more questionable. Behren Morton, a quarterback from Texas Tech, was selected despite lacking the size, speed, and arm strength to be a starter. He's a tough leader, but his limitations are evident. Jam Miller, a running back from Alabama, brings speed and toughness, but his vision and size issues could limit his impact. Quintayvious Hutchins, an edge rusher from BC, plays bigger than he is, but his lack of actual size and speed could be a hindrance in the NFL.

Overall Grade and Takeaway

The Patriots' 2026 draft class is an interesting mix of potential and depth. While there were some head-scratching picks, especially on Day 3, the first three selections - Caleb Lomu, Gabe Jacas, and Eli Raridon - provide reason for optimism. These players could be valuable contributors from day one and hold starter-equivalent roles in the near future. However, the lack of clear instant contributors and readymade depth is a concern. It's a solid haul overall, but the true grade will depend on how these players develop and perform in the coming years.

What do you think of the Patriots' draft class? Do you agree with the grade? Share your thoughts and join the discussion below!