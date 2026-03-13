Patriots 2026 Free Agent Tracker: Arrivals, Departures, and Impacts (2026)

The New England Patriots are gearing up for another season, and with the free agent signing period in full swing, it's an exciting time for fans. As we track the team's transactions, it's clear that Josh McDaniels is building a roster with a mix of veteran depth and young talent. Let's dive into the latest developments and explore what they mean for the Patriots' future.

A Familiar Face Returns

One of the most intriguing moves was the reported signing of fullback Reggie Gilliam. Gilliam, a longtime favorite of McDaniels, brings a unique skill set to the Patriots' offense. With just 16 career receptions and eight rushing attempts, Gilliam's strength lies in his ability to lead the way in short-yardage situations. This is a strategic move by McDaniels, as he has consistently utilized fullbacks in his offensive schemes. Gilliam's three-year deal indicates a commitment to his role, and it will be fascinating to see how he contributes to the team's ground game.

Adding Depth at Defensive End

The Patriots also addressed a need at defensive end by reportedly signing Dre'Mont Jones. Jones had a productive season in 2025, splitting time between the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens and recording a career-high seven sacks. His consistency over seven years, including time with the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks, makes him a reliable veteran presence. With 69 career starts and 22 sacks, Jones provides the Patriots with solid depth at a position that was a concern entering the offseason.

A Versatile Linebacker Joins the Ranks

Another notable addition is linebacker Jesse Luketa, who officially signed with the Patriots. Luketa's versatility and ability to contribute in multiple roles make him an intriguing prospect. His signing fills a need at linebacker and adds another piece to the Patriots' defensive puzzle. Luketa's potential to make an impact in various aspects of the game is a welcome development for the team.

Departures and Re-Signings

The free agent period also saw some notable departures and re-signings. Center Garrett Bradbury was traded to the Chicago Bears, marking the end of his time with the Patriots. Bradbury's departure leaves a void in the center position, which will need to be addressed in the coming weeks. Additionally, linebacker Jahlani Tavai was released, and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Tight end Austin Hooper is also reportedly heading to the Atlanta Falcons. These moves create opportunities for new players to step in and make an impact.

Looking Ahead

As the Patriots continue to navigate the free agent market, it's clear that McDaniels is building a roster with a mix of veteran experience and young talent. The team's strategy of addressing needs through strategic signings and re-signings is a smart approach. With the addition of Gilliam, Jones, and Luketa, the Patriots are adding depth and versatility to key positions. The departures of Bradbury, Tavai, and Tonga create openings for new players to step in and make an impact. As the offseason progresses, fans can expect more exciting moves as the Patriots prepare for another season of football.

In my opinion, the Patriots' approach to free agency is a testament to McDaniels' strategic mindset. By adding depth and versatility to key positions, he is building a roster that can compete at the highest level. The team's ability to adapt and make smart moves will be crucial to their success in the upcoming season. As a fan, I'm excited to see how these new additions fit into the Patriots' scheme and contribute to the team's overall performance.