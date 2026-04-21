Patrick Kane Breaks All-Time US Scoring Record in NHL | Red Wings vs Capitals Highlights (2026)

A new era in American hockey history has begun! On January 30, 2026, Patrick Kane etched his name in the record books, surpassing a legend and becoming the all-time leading scorer among U.S.-born players.

With a swift assist at Little Caesars Arena, Detroit Red Wings forward Kane reached an incredible 1,375 career points, leaving Mike Modano's record in the dust. The assist, which came at 9:52 in the second period against the Washington Capitals, set up Ben Chiarot's goal to tie the game. Kane's signature playmaking was on full display as he skated the puck and dished a pass to Alex DeBrincat, who then found Chiarot for the finish.

But here's where it gets interesting: just two days prior, Kane tied Modano's record with another assist on DeBrincat's goal in a home game against the Los Angeles Kings. It was a moment that foreshadowed the history Kane was about to make.

At 37 years young, in his 19th NHL season, Kane has consistently proven his talent. He has now surpassed Modano's previous mark of 1,374 points, which had stood since 2007. Modano, a star with the Minnesota North Stars/Dallas Stars for 20 seasons, was a household name, but Kane's longevity and achievements are truly remarkable.

Kane, known as 'Showtime,' had an illustrious career with the Chicago Blackhawks, winning multiple Stanley Cups and individual accolades. He was the NHL rookie of the year in 2007-08, the MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2012-13, and the NHL scoring champion and League MVP in 2015-16. His 1,225 points in 1,161 games with the Blackhawks solidified his legacy.

Yet, Kane remains humble, stating he never focused on scoring records or being the top American player. He simply played the game he loved. And this is the part most people miss—his dedication to the sport and his teammates is what sets him apart.

Modano himself acknowledged Kane's greatness, predicting he will be the most recognized American player for generations. With his Stanley Cup wins and impressive statistics, Kane has undoubtedly earned his place in hockey's elite. But is he the greatest American player of all time? That's a debate that will surely spark passionate discussions among fans and analysts.

Before Modano, Phil Housley held the record, which he took from Joe Mullen in 1999. Housley, impressed by Kane's resilience and longevity, believes Kane is the top player in American history. But is this a unanimous opinion? Only time will tell as hockey enthusiasts weigh in on this controversial topic.