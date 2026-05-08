Patrick Kane's 500th career goal lit up the night as the Detroit Red Wings secured a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. The milestone moment, achieved in the third period, sparked a wild celebration on the Wings' bench. But the story doesn't end there. Kane's journey to this point has been a rollercoaster, marked by two injuries that kept him out for 15 games this season. The Red Wings' victory, their second in a row after a disappointing series against Pittsburgh, was a testament to their resilience and teamwork. With John Gibson in net, the Wings dominated, outshooting the Canucks 25-18. The game was a showcase of the team's power play, with Kane's goal and Axel Sandin-Pellikka's fifth goal contributing to the 2-0 lead. Despite Jake DeBrusk's power-play goal cutting the lead to 2-1, the Wings' offense was too strong, with J.T. Compher scoring his first goal in 19 games to restore the two-goal lead. The final score of 5-1 was a testament to the Wings' determination and a memorable night for fans at Little Caesars Arena.
Patrick Kane Achieves 500 Goals in Red Wings' Big Win! (2026)
References
- https://www.tsn.ca/nhl/article/rangers-place-shesterkin-on-ir-fox-on-ltir/
- https://www.detroitnews.com/story/sports/nhl/red-wings/2026/01/08/kane-hits-500-goal-milestone-in-wings-5-1-win-over-canucks/88079082007/
- https://triblive.com/sports/justin-brazeaus-hat-trick-lifts-penguins-to-rout-of-blackhawks/
- https://www.denverpost.com/2026/01/04/avalanche-panthers-game-wedgewood-toews/
- https://www.rotowire.com/hockey/headlines/sam-bennett-news-tallies-in-sundays-win-577993
- https://www.nhl.com/news/topic/olympics/olympic-gold-medal-favorites-discussed-by-nhl-dot-com-staff
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