Patrick Dorgu: From Benchwarmer to Undroppable? Manchester United's New Attacking Threat (2026)

A Manchester United player, once doubted, has become utterly indispensable, but only under a very specific circumstance! After a breathtaking win against Arsenal that propelled them back into the Premier League's top four, Michael Carrick's squad showcased remarkable mental fortitude. This is the story of Patrick Dorgu's incredible transformation.

Remember the palpable anxiety that gripped the stadium whenever Patrick Dorgu touched the ball? Ruben Amorim, the former manager, openly admitted to feeling it after a dispiriting loss to a 10-man Everton in November. Following that match, Dorgu barely featured, playing a mere 30 minutes across four Premier League games, his manager's confidence seemingly evaporated.

But here's where it gets interesting... The departures of Bryan Mbeumo, Noussair Mazraoui, and Amad for the Africa Cup of Nations unexpectedly opened the door for Dorgu. Thrust into a more advanced role, he's since started every single Premier League match. In the three games since Amorim's departure, Dorgu has been on fire, contributing two goals and an assist.

The evolution of Dorgu has been nothing short of astonishing. When he arrived in January 2025, he was, on paper, the only natural wing-back at the club. While Amad had adapted to the wing-back position, his natural inclination remained as a winger. Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, and Mazraoui were all players who were either full-backs or center-backs, adapted to the wing-back role. Yet, when Dorgu was deployed on the left flank, something felt amiss. It was evident he was more comfortable venturing forward than tracking back, and his crosses in the final third often lacked the necessary precision. When he found himself in scoring positions or with the ball in the box, Amorim's observation held true – Dorgu appeared nervous.

Amorim himself recalled, "You remember the shot against Everton? That was easier than the decision he had to make [playing for Denmark] against Scotland. He made a great decision, and I saw it when he played in Italy. But here it is different, and sometimes the pressure is hard for them in the beginning, but he has time to improve."

And this is the part most people miss... If that same chance against Everton presented itself to Dorgu now, you can almost bet your bottom dollar he'd convert it. While Amorim's assessment was accurate at the time, it appears the 21-year-old has truly blossomed, fueled by the renewed confidence that swept through the dressing room with Michael Carrick's arrival.

His recent brace of goals is a testament to this. Against Manchester City, Dorgu showcased his attacking prowess, being the sole player alert at the far post, making a smart gamble that paid off handsomely. Following his spectacular strike against Newcastle earlier in the season, we've now seen Dorgu unleash another wonder goal at Arsenal. These aren't just fluky efforts; you can clearly see his increased comfort on the ball and his willingness to drive play forward.

Gary Neville, during the Emirates Stadium victory, remarked, "Patrick Dorgu looked like such an average wing-back under Ruben Amorim. Further forward he looks like a completely and utterly different player."

And therein lies the crucial lesson. Dorgu is now, without question, an undroppable player for Manchester United. However, this is only on the condition that he operates within the attacking midfield three. While he was initially signed as a wing-back, his true talents clearly lie as a forward.

Keep him fit, and Dorgu could very well become a genuine game-changer for United in the latter half of the season. From afar, Ruben Amorim must be wondering what might have been.

What do you think? Is a player's potential truly unlocked by the manager's tactical setup, or is it more about the player's own mental fortitude and opportunity? Does Dorgu's resurgence highlight a flaw in how some players are utilized, or is it simply a case of the right player in the right place at the right time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!