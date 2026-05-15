Patek Philippe 5322G Review: A Modern Chiming Alarm Watch (2026)

The Patek Philippe 5322G is a stunning addition to the brand's Grand Complication collection, offering a chiming alarm function in a sleek, modern design. This 41mm white gold watch is a testament to Patek's expertise in watchmaking, blending a classic chiming complication with a contemporary aesthetic. With a price tag of $281,321, it's a bold statement piece that showcases the brand's top-tier craftsmanship and attention to detail.

One of the standout features of the 5322G is its chiming alarm, which sets it apart from the typical buzzing alarms found in other watches. The use of a single hammer striking a classic gong around the caseback creates a rich, melodic chime, reminiscent of a minute repeater. This attention to acoustic watchmaking is a signature of Patek Philippe, and the 5322G embodies this philosophy.

The watch's design is a natural evolution of the Calatrava style, with textured, lacquered dials in green or blue. The applied Arabic numerals and white-gold hands, filled with luminescent material, add a contemporary touch. The placement of the single pusher and crown at 2 o'clock and 4 o'clock, respectively, creates visual symmetry, although the knurled crown does stand out against the smooth pusher.

In terms of functionality, the 5322G offers a 24-hour alarm with a day/night indicator, allowing for precise timekeeping. The alarm time is displayed in an aperture, with hours on the left and minutes on the right, indicated in quarter-hour increments. The watch is housed in a 41mm Calatrava case, which is 12.2mm thick, and features hollowed-out lugs and the brand's signature 'Clous de Paris' guilloché pattern. The case is water-resistant to 30 meters, making it a practical choice for everyday wear.

The movement, AL 30-660 S C, is a new self-winding caliber that powers the watch with a 52-hour power reserve. It features a Gyromax balance and Spiromax balance spring, ensuring accuracy and reliability. The watch is priced at $281,321, which may seem bold for a watch with subtle looks, but it's a more accessible entry point into Patek's acoustic universe compared to minute repeaters or grand complications.

In conclusion, the Patek Philippe 5322G is a masterpiece that combines a romantic chiming alarm with a modern, sleek design. It showcases the brand's expertise in watchmaking and acoustic engineering, offering a unique and captivating timepiece for the discerning collector.