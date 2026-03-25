Pat Cash's Bold Prediction: Jack Draper to Challenge Alcaraz & Sinner! (2026)

Pat Cash selects Jack Draper to challenge the top-ranked players Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, despite Draper's recent injuries and struggles with continuity.

Draper's journey to the top has been marked by setbacks. He started the last season strongly, winning the Indian Wells Masters 1000 and reaching the Mutua Madrid Open final, which brought him closer to the world's top two players. However, his body has been a recurring issue, causing him to withdraw from the 2025 US Open and the 2026 Australian Open due to injuries.

Despite these challenges, Cash remains optimistic about Draper's potential. He believes that Draper's powerful left-handed serve, strong forehand, and well-rounded game make him a formidable opponent. Cash highlights that Draper was on an upward trajectory before his injury, and with continued court time, he could become a serious contender against Alcaraz and Sinner.

Cash's confidence in Draper is further emphasized by his recent comments in an interview with Tennis365, where he stated that while Alcaraz and Sinner are currently ahead, Draper has the skills to cause them trouble.