Password Managers Exposed: 25 Recovery Attacks Uncovered! | Bitwarden, Dashlane, LastPass (2026)

A recent study has uncovered a shocking truth about some of the most popular cloud-based password managers. Are your passwords truly safe?

Researchers from ETH Zurich and the Università della Svizzera italiana have revealed that Bitwarden, Dashlane, and LastPass, trusted by millions, are vulnerable to password recovery attacks under specific conditions. These attacks range from compromising the integrity of user vaults to a complete takeover of all vaults within an organization.

But here's where it gets controversial... the study challenges the zero-knowledge encryption (ZKE) promises made by these password managers. ZKE is a powerful tool, ensuring that only the user with the key can access their data. However, the research uncovers a range of attacks, including integrity violations, metadata leakage, and even the potential for a malicious server to downgrade encryption models.

And this is the part most people miss... while these password managers have implemented countermeasures, the study highlights design flaws and cryptographic misconceptions. For example, the 'Key Escrow' account recovery mechanism, intended to help users, can be exploited to compromise confidentiality. Additionally, sharing features and backwards compatibility with legacy code open up new attack vectors.

The study also found that 1Password, another well-known password manager, is vulnerable to similar attacks. However, 1Password has acknowledged these issues as architectural limitations and is committed to strengthening its security architecture.

The researchers identified a total of 25 distinct attacks across these password managers, impacting over 60 million users and nearly 125,000 businesses. While there's no evidence of these vulnerabilities being exploited in the wild, it's a stark reminder of the importance of robust security measures.

So, what can we learn from this? Password managers are a convenient way to manage our online lives, but we must remain vigilant. It's crucial to stay informed about the latest security threats and take proactive steps to protect our digital identities. As the researchers put it, "Despite vendors' attempts to achieve security, we uncover several common design anti-patterns and cryptographic misconceptions."

What are your thoughts on this study? Do you think password managers are still a safe option, or should we be more cautious? Share your thoughts in the comments below!