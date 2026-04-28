Parts of the Eiffel Tower You Can Actually Buy? Auction Sells Historic Staircase Piece (2026)

Owning a Piece of History: Eiffel Tower's Staircase Up for Auction

Imagine having a slice of the iconic Eiffel Tower in your living room! Well, that's exactly what one lucky bidder will soon experience. A section of the tower's original spiral staircase, which once connected the second and third floors, is heading to the auction block in Paris. But this isn't your average auction piece.

The staircase, dating back to 1889, is a towering 2.75 meters high and 1.75 meters in diameter. It's not just any old relic; it's a symbol of the tower's rich history. For almost a century, visitors climbed these very steps, soaking in breathtaking views of Paris. However, the tower's 1983 renovation replaced these stairs with elevators, leaving this piece of history in the shadows.

A Rare Opportunity

Auction house Artcurial is offering this steel and sheet metal masterpiece, estimating its value at a cool €120,000 to €150,000. It's a rare chance to own a piece of a monument that has welcomed over 300 million visitors since its grand opening during the Universal Exposition. What makes this particularly fascinating is the idea of owning a part of a structure that has witnessed countless moments in history.

Staircase as a Time Capsule

Sabrina Dolla from Artcurial beautifully describes the staircase as an 'immersive experience' and a 'journey through time and space.' She invites us to imagine standing on these steps in 1889, high above the bustling city of Paris, with nothing but a 360-degree view. It's a powerful image that transforms this staircase into a portal to the past. Personally, I find this perspective intriguing, as it turns a simple auction item into a storytelling device, connecting us to the tower's rich history.

Global Reach of the Eiffel Tower

Interestingly, this isn't the first time sections of the staircase have been sold. In 1983, 20 sections were auctioned off, with most still owned by the original buyers. Some have found homes in French museums like the Musée d’Orsay and Cité des Sciences, while others have traveled far and wide. You can find pieces in Japan's Yoishii Foundation gardens and even near the Statue of Liberty in New York. This global distribution is a testament to the tower's international appeal and the desire to own a piece of its legacy.

The Auction Game

Artcurial has a history of selling these staircase sections, with the record-breaking sale of section 13 for a staggering €523,800 in 2016. This upcoming auction could very well attract similar interest, especially from collectors with a passion for history and architecture. In my opinion, the auction process adds a layer of drama and intrigue, turning the sale into a high-stakes game where the winner gets to own a tangible piece of Paris's iconic skyline.

Final Thoughts

This auction is more than just a financial transaction; it's a chance to preserve and celebrate the Eiffel Tower's legacy. The staircase, with its rich history, becomes a symbol of the tower's enduring appeal and the memories it has created for millions. Owning it would be like possessing a key to a time machine, offering a unique connection to the past. It's a collector's dream and a historian's treasure, all rolled into one.