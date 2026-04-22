Partick Thistle FC: KDM Evolution Trophy Match Postponed (2026)

Breaking News: KDM Evolution Trophy Match Delayed!

Get ready for a thrilling twist in the world of football! The highly anticipated KDM Evolution Trophy match between Partick Thistle FC and Inverness Caledonian Thistle has been postponed, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

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But here's where it gets controversial... the decision to postpone the match was made after a pitch inspection, raising questions about the readiness of the field. Could this be a strategic move by one of the teams? Or is it a genuine concern for player safety?

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The match, originally scheduled for tonight, will now take place next Tuesday, January 13th, at 7:45 pm. All eyes will be on The Wyre Stadium at Firhill as the teams battle it out for glory.

And this is the part most people miss... all tickets and hospitality bookings will automatically transfer to the new date. So, if you were planning to attend, you're in luck! But if you can't make it, don't worry; you can request a refund.

So, football enthusiasts, what do you think? Is this postponement a fair call, or is it a tactical move? Share your thoughts in the comments below! We want to hear your opinions on this exciting development.

Stay tuned for more updates, and remember to keep an eye on the official Partick Thistle FC website for all the latest news and insights.

Partick Thistle FC: KDM Evolution Trophy Match Postponed (2026)

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