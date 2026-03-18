Parmo House Middlesbrough: 1-Star Food Hygiene Rating - What Went Wrong? (2026)

A popular takeaway restaurant in Middlesbrough, Parmo House, has been dealt a blow with a concerning 1-star hygiene rating, sparking a debate about food safety standards. But is this rating justified, or is there more to the story?

The takeaway, known for its regional specialty, the Parmo, was inspected on December 11, 2025, and while the facilities were deemed satisfactory, the food handling practices raised some red flags. The inspectors found that the way food was prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled, and stored needed improvement. This is a crucial aspect of food safety, as it directly impacts the quality and safety of the dishes served to customers.

But here's where it gets controversial: the management of food safety was given a 'major improvement necessary' rating. This category assesses the systems and knowledge in place to ensure food safety, including staff training and future maintenance of standards. Parmo House's spokesperson felt this was unfair, claiming that they had paid for a re-inspection and expected a better outcome.

The takeaway's menu boasts a variety of dishes, from pizzas and burgers to omelettes and kebabs, in addition to their signature Parmo. With such a diverse offering, maintaining high food safety standards is essential to protect customers' health and the business's reputation.

The Food Standards Agency's criteria are stringent, and the Middlesbrough Council has confirmed a re-inspection. This case raises questions: Is the current rating system too harsh, or is it a necessary safeguard? Are businesses doing enough to ensure food safety? And what can be done to improve standards without compromising the vibrant food scene?

What do you think? Is the 1-star rating fair, or should we consider the challenges faced by food businesses? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!