Park Hyatt Tokyo Review: Is This Iconic Hotel Still Worth It After Renovation? (2026)

Step into the Iconic Park Hyatt Tokyo: A Hotel Experience Like No Other!

I recently had the pleasure of spending a couple of nights at the renowned Park Hyatt Tokyo, a 171-room hotel that has captured the imagination of many since its fame in the movie 'Lost in Translation'. This stay was a spontaneous decision, booked with World of Hyatt points, and I was eager to see how the hotel had transformed after its 19-month-long renovation to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

But did the hotel still live up to its legendary status?

The Park Hyatt Tokyo has successfully retained its unique charm while embracing modern touches. The essence of the hotel remains intact, and you'll feel like you've stepped back in time, except for the rooms. The iconic high ceilings in the public areas, a result of the hotel's location on the upper floors of the Shinjuku Park Tower, continue to awe visitors, transporting them to a different era.

And here's where it gets interesting... The renovated public spaces exude class and seamlessly blend the old with the new. The reception, for instance, still boasts the signature dark green color, a subtle nod to the hotel's past. However, the room design left me with mixed feelings. While the rooms are undoubtedly luxurious, they felt somewhat bland and disconnected from the hotel's overall character, almost like a blank slate.

The culinary experience at the Park Hyatt Tokyo is truly legendary. With an incredible food and beverage scene, the hotel offers a range of exceptional dining options. The New York Bar & Grill, famous for its 'Lost in Translation' connection, is a vibrant spot with live music and a lively atmosphere. The New York Grill, Girandole by Alain Ducasse, and Kozue, a Japanese restaurant with a kaiseki concept, all provide unique and delicious culinary experiences. And let's not forget the breakfast! The western option includes a mouth-watering buffet with the finest pastries, smoked salmon with caviar, homemade granola, and even madeleines served fresh by the executive chef.

The wellness area, Club on the Park, is an expansive 2,100 square meters, featuring whirlpools, cold plunges, saunas, and relaxation rooms. The 20-meter pool, a signature feature of the hotel, remains unchanged, although a more inspiring update could have enhanced its appeal. The gym, located on the same level, offers a convenient workout space.

Now, here's a controversial aspect: The location of the Park Hyatt Tokyo might not be everyone's cup of tea. Situated in Shinjuku, the immediate surroundings may not be the most aesthetically pleasing, and it's not the most central area for tourists. However, the breathtaking views from the hotel, especially on clear days when Mount Fuji is visible, are truly remarkable.

In summary, the Park Hyatt Tokyo is an exceptional hotel with a lot to offer. From its stunning location atop a skyscraper to the world-class food and beverage outlets and the impressive wellness area, it's a destination in itself. While the location might not suit everyone's preferences, and the Tokyo hotel scene has become more competitive, the Park Hyatt Tokyo remains a standout choice for those seeking a unique and luxurious stay.

Have you visited the Park Hyatt Tokyo? What were your impressions? Do you agree that it's an iconic hotel worth the hype, or do you have a different take? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!