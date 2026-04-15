Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Renovation Tour | Ski-In Ski-Out Luxury in Colorado (2026)

Imagine waking up to the crisp mountain air, stepping out of your hotel room, and being just a stone’s throw away from world-class ski slopes. Sounds like a dream, right? Well, that’s exactly what the iconic Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa in Colorado offers—and it just got even better. After a recent renovation, this ski-in, ski-out haven has refreshed its rooms, blending modern luxury with alpine charm. But here’s where it gets controversial: while some might argue that the updates are subtle, I’m here to tell you why this place remains my go-to ski destination—and why it might just be worth every penny, even during peak season. Let’s dive in.

Why I Keep Coming Back to This Ski-In, Ski-Out Gem

The Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa (https://thepointsguy.com/hotel/reviews/park-hyatt-beaver-creek/) isn’t just a hotel—it’s an experience. Yes, I’ve ventured to other ski-friendly hotels, Airbnbs (https://thepointsguy.com/hotel/best-ski-vacation-home-rental/), and even smaller, budget-friendly mountains (https://thepointsguy.com/news/budget-ski-trip-real-cost/) to mix things up. But every time, I find myself longing for the simplicity and luxury of this place. Why? Because it’s one of those rare spots where the hotel itself elevates the entire trip. And now, with its freshly renovated rooms, it’s better than ever.

What’s New: A Modern Alpine Retreat

The updated rooms at Park Hyatt Beaver Creek aren’t over-the-top or tech-heavy like some other luxury properties. Instead, they’ve embraced a modern alpine aesthetic that feels both cozy and sophisticated. Think wood and leather accents, a calming palette of browns, whites, and blues, and ski-inspired artwork that nods to the surrounding mountains. Functional touches, like wall hooks for gear and a bench for in-room snacks, make it clear this place was designed with skiers in mind. Plus, many rooms now accommodate up to four guests with queen beds—a small but significant upgrade for families or groups.

What’s Stayed the Same: Unmatched Convenience and Charm

And this is the part most people miss: the timeless features that make this hotel truly special. On one side, you’ve got the Beaver Creek ski area, with the ski school just 20 steps away—a game-changer for busy mornings. On the other side, the village, ice rink, and more create a winter wonderland right outside your door. The ski valet service remains a highlight—no lugging gear around, just seamless access to the slopes. And let’s not forget the complimentary hot chocolate in the ski lounge or the legendary s’mores bar, perfect for après-ski indulgence.

The Spa: A Sanctuary Worth Splurging On

If you’ve got the time and budget, the Exhale Spa is a must-visit. Its Aqua Sanitas water sanctuary is a multi-step oasis featuring thermal pools, a mineral pool, rain showers, steam rooms, and an aromatherapy lounge. Even when a reservation mix-up occurred during my visit, the hotel graciously offered access to the wet facilities as an apology—and trust me, the heated loungers alone are worth it.

The Price Tag: Is It Worth It?

Let’s address the elephant in the room: this place is expensive. During ski season, rooms often start at $1,000 per night, and peak holiday weeks can soar to nearly $2,000—before taxes and the $60 daily resort fee. But here’s a pro tip: booking with World of Hyatt points can save you a bundle. Redemptions range from 35,000 to 45,000 points per night, and paying with points waives the resort fee. It’s a savvy way to experience luxury without breaking the bank.

The Bottom Line: A True Icon Reimagined

The Park Hyatt Beaver Creek has always been a standout thanks to its unbeatable location and amenities. Now, with its renovated rooms, the interior matches the exceptional quality of its surroundings—from the resort grounds to Beaver Creek’s world-famous slopes. But here’s the question: Is it worth the splurge, or are there better ways to enjoy a ski vacation? Let me know your thoughts in the comments—I’d love to hear if you agree or if you’ve found a hidden gem that rivals this alpine paradise.