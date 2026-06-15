Paris-Nice 2026 stage 1 preview: Profiles, favourites & predictions (2026)

Get ready for an exciting start to the 2026 Paris-Nice race, a spring cycling classic that has captivated fans for decades. This year's edition promises to be a thrilling spectacle, with a diverse range of riders and strategies at play. From sprinters to climbers, the race offers something for every cycling enthusiast.

The race's rich history, dating back to 1933, adds an extra layer of intrigue. Legendary names like Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, and Sean Kelly have etched their names into the annals of Paris-Nice, setting a high bar for modern-day riders.

Stage 1: A Sprinter's Paradise?

The first stage of Paris-Nice 2026 is a sprinter's dream, or so it seems. Starting in Achères and finishing in Carrieres-sous-Poissy, the 171.2-kilometer stage is mostly flat, providing an ideal terrain for the speedsters. However, there's a twist: the final half of the stage includes a few sharp climbs that could shake things up.

The Côte de Chanteloup-les-Vignes, a 1.1-kilometer climb at over 8%, looms large in the latter part of the stage. This climb could be a game-changer, providing an opportunity for attacks and potentially splitting the peloton. The following plateau kilometers could further complicate matters, making it difficult to maintain any gaps created.

While a regular bunch sprint is a possibility, the stage's design suggests a reduced bunch sprint is more likely. This opens up the race to a wider range of riders, including those who can climb decently and have a strong sprint.

The Contenders

Biniam Girmay, who has been in fine form, is a strong contender for the first stage. Girmay's ability to sprint and climb makes him a versatile threat. Other sprinters who can handle the climbs include Axel Zingle, Laurence Pithie, and Dorian Godon. Puncheurs with a strong sprint, like Jasper Stuyven and Matteo Trentin, could also feature prominently.

However, the stage's design could also encourage attacks. While the climb isn't brutal, the sprinter field isn't world-class either. This could lead to some aggressive riding, especially in and after the climb. Riders like Jonas Vingegaard and Juan Ayuso might try their luck, but they'll need to navigate the coverage of their rivals. Lenny Martínez could be a dark horse on the climb.

There are also several riders who could gain some freedom and make dangerous moves, threatening a sprint finish. Oscar Onley and Kévin Vauquelin (INEOS), Daniel Martínez and Aleksandr Vlasov (BORA), and Brandon McNulty, Pavel Sivakov, and Marc Soler (UAE) are among the most dangerous in this category. Movistar's Iván Romeo and Pablo Castrillo could also be in the mix, as the finale suits their strengths. Mathias Vacek of Lidl-Trek is another rider to watch, capable of both attacking and sprinting.

Prediction and Takeaway

For the first stage, my pick is Biniam Girmay, who I believe will edge out Cees Bol in a reduced bunch sprint. The stage's challenging nature and the depth of the field make for an intriguing battle.

Paris-Nice 2026 is off to an exciting start, and the first stage promises to be a showcase of tactical riding and diverse talent. As the race progresses, we'll see how the climbers, sprinters, and classics specialists fare, making for an engaging week of cycling action.