Paris Men's Fashion Week: 5 Trends You Need to Know (2026)

Paris Men's Fashion Week unveiled five key trends: reimagined tailoring, understated craftsmanship, and garments built to endure. Japanese brand Sacai challenged traditional silhouettes with innovative shapes, while Hermès, in a poignant farewell show for designer Véronique Nichanian, emphasized simplicity and longevity. The season's standout piece was the coat, with long, tailored designs taking center stage. Hermès showcased a glossy crocodile leather coat, while Junya Watanabe blended classic camel and navy coats with sportier elements for a modern twist. Tailoring underwent a transformation, with designers like Sacai and Comme des Garçons Homme Plus reshaping suits and jackets without compromising wearability. A trend of 'quiet' clothes emerged, where craftsmanship was subtle, evident in the construction rather than excessive decoration. Kiko Kostadinov's designs featured clean lines, folded panels, and curved collars, often in black and mineral tones, emphasizing shape and movement. The week also saw a blend of formal elegance with a hard edge, as seen in Watanabe's serious, tailored denim pieces and Jacquemus' playful tuxedo-inspired looks. Louis Gabriel Nouchi's show, set in an underground car park, mixed sharp tailoring with provocative body-hugging pieces, aiming for everyday wearability with a bold statement. Amidst the fast-paced fashion industry, there was a recurring call to slow down and prioritize longevity, as exemplified by Nichanian's timeless designs and Aizawa's long-view approach in his final show.