Paris Fashion Week Men's Fall/Winter 2026: Top Shows and Highlights (2026)

Get ready for an exhilarating journey through the world of fashion as we dive into the highly anticipated Paris Fashion Week Men's Fall/Winter 2026 and Couture! This season promises an array of exciting showcases and events that will leave you captivated.

The Fashion Capital Unveils Its Secrets

Paris, the epicenter of style, is about to reveal its latest trends and talents. From emerging designers to industry legends, this season's calendar is a testament to the city's vibrant fashion scene.

But here's where it gets intriguing: the schedule, spanning from January 20 to 25, boasts 35 shows and 32 presentations, a slight dip from the previous year's 37 shows. Despite this, the excitement remains palpable as we witness the creative visions of renowned brands and emerging talents alike.

A Season of Creative Directorship

Dior's Jonathan Anderson and Dries Van Noten's Julian Klausner will showcase their sophomore men's collections, building upon their successful debuts. Meanwhile, Hermès bids farewell to Véronique Nichanian, who has graced the brand with her creativity for 37 years. Her final collection is sure to be a memorable send-off.

Day 1: A Global Showcase

Louis Vuitton, with its men's collections designed by the iconic Pharrell Williams, kicks off the week with a bang. Alongside Vuitton, we have the Japanese label Auralee, whose designer Ryota Iwai has been recognized as one of fashion's most underrated talents. Jeanne Friot, a new addition to the official calendar, will also showcase her unique vision.

And this is the part most people miss: Saudi label KML will present its collection at the Institut du Monde Arabe, offering a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Day 2: Dior and Beyond

While Dior might steal the spotlight on day two, there's more to uncover. Kenzo, for instance, has opted for a presentation over a traditional runway show. The collection will be unveiled in a highly symbolic setting - Kenzo Takada's house in Paris. It's a unique experience curated by creative director Nigo, blending fashion with design, architecture, and even gastronomy.

American rapper and creative director Jaden Smith will also make his debut for Christian Louboutin, adding a fresh perspective to the brand.

A Weekend of Celebrations

The weekend brings its own set of highlights. Kiko Kostadinov, celebrating a decade of his eponymous label, will showcase his collection. Magliano, a winner of LVMH's Karl Lagerfeld Prize, makes its official calendar debut, while Véronique Nichanian presents her final Hermès collection.

Off-Schedule Showcases

Patou will present its collection off-schedule on January 25, with Simon Porte Jacquemus choosing the Picasso Museum for his co-ed collection, Le Palmier. The unique setting adds an artistic twist to the fashion experience.

Berluti, on the other hand, has opted for a single annual presentation, moving away from strict seasonality. This evolution reflects the brand's journey towards becoming a luxury maison.

Couture Week: A Celebration of Craftsmanship

Spring 2026 Couture Week takes center stage from January 26 to 29, featuring 29 houses. Highlights include the first couture shows of Anderson at Dior and Matthieu Blazy at Chanel. Giorgio Armani Privé, now under the creative direction of Silvana Armani, will also present its collection, honoring the legacy of the late maestro.

Valentino, Schiaparelli, Viktor & Rolf, and Ashi Studio will showcase their exquisite creations throughout the week. Ashi Studio's Mohammed Ashi, a pioneer from Saudi Arabia, has already made waves with his custom gown for Kylie Jenner at this year's Golden Globes.

Beyond the Runway

Roger Vivier will present its exclusive Pièce Unique Spring/Summer 2026 collection, while Sotheby's and Christie's will auction off the collections of late fashion icons Doris Brynner and Mathilde Favier. These auctions and exhibitions offer a glimpse into the personal worlds of these fashion legends.

A Fashionable Dining Experience

For those in the fashion industry, a visit to Sant Ambroeus, the New York City institution that has opened a restaurant in Paris, is a must. And for a taste of Saint Germain-des-Près, Cassaro's is the perfect addition to your fashion-filled itinerary.

As we navigate this exciting season, what are your thoughts on the evolving nature of fashion weeks? Do you think these changes enhance the overall experience? We'd love to hear your opinions in the comments!