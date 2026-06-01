Parents are rallying together to save their beloved Brighton primary school from closure, a move they believe is financially motivated and detrimental to the community. The school, a beacon of diversity and self-expression, has been a cornerstone of the city's educational landscape. One parent, speaking on the condition of anonymity, emphasized the school's unique culture, where children are encouraged to embrace their individuality and feel accepted. The absence of uniforms and the use of first names between staff and students are defining features that foster a sense of comfort and self-expression. However, concerns have been raised about the school's management in recent years, with some attributing the proposed closure to financial constraints. A petition has garnered over 430 signatures, reflecting the strong sentiment among parents and the community. The local council, which is conducting a consultation until March 9th, acknowledges the impact of the decision, stating that the school has fewer than 135 pupils who could be accommodated elsewhere. Deputy council leader Jacob Taylor expressed understanding for the emotional turmoil this decision has caused, promising to prioritize the well-being of pupils and support families and staff during this challenging period. The fate of the school hangs in the balance, with parents and the community united in their determination to preserve a cherished institution.
Parents Campaign to Save Brighton Primary School (2026)
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