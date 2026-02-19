Paramount Skydance vs. Netflix: The Battle for Warner Bros. Discovery Explained (2026)

In a bold move that could reshape the media landscape, Paramount Skydance is refusing to back down in its high-stakes battle for Warner Bros. Discovery, even as the clock ticks on its 'hostile' takeover offer. But here's where it gets controversial: despite extending the deadline for shareholders to accept its $30-per-share bid, Paramount Skydance isn't sweetening the deal—at least not yet. This comes as Warner Bros. Discovery’s CEO, David Zaslav, ramps up the pressure by accelerating a shareholder vote on Netflix’s rival $72 billion all-cash offer. And this is the part most people miss: Zaslav isn’t just pushing for a quick resolution; he’s openly challenging Paramount Skydance’s CEO, David Ellison, to either raise the stakes or walk away.

Ellison, however, isn’t playing along. Backed by his father, tech mogul Larry Ellison, and RedBird Capital’s Gerry Cardinale, he’s doubling down. In the next 24 hours, they plan to extend their January 21 'tender deadline,' giving them more time to sway shareholders away from Netflix’s offer. They’re also pursuing a lawsuit alleging Zaslav rigged the bidding process in favor of Netflix due to his friendship with its CEO, Ted Sarandos. Is this a fair accusation, or just a desperate move to disrupt the deal?

While the deadline extension doesn’t include a higher bid—yet—insiders reveal Paramount Skydance has internal plans to go as high as $33 per share, pushing the total deal value to around $80 billion. Such a move would put Netflix in a tough spot, especially since its offer of $27.75 per share, plus $3 for WBD’s cable assets like CNN and TNT, has already raised eyebrows among investors. With cable TV audiences declining, many doubt Netflix’s promise to deliver on those additional payments.

Speaking of Netflix, the streaming giant has lost nearly $170 billion in market value since the summer, as investors question whether this acquisition aligns with its core business model. Meanwhile, Ellison and Cardinale are jet-setting across Europe and the UK, meeting with regulators who seem more favorable to their bid than Netflix’s. Could regulatory hurdles be Netflix’s undoing in this deal?

Adding another layer of intrigue, Larry Ellison’s long-standing friendship with President Trump could play a role, as Trump has vowed to get involved in the deal’s approval process. One Paramount Skydance executive even hinted they could wait for Netflix’s deal to collapse under regulatory scrutiny and then swoop in with a cheaper offer. But Wall Street isn’t buying it—most bankers believe Paramount Skydance still has at least one more bid up its sleeve.

As the drama unfolds, one thing is clear: this battle won’t be resolved on Zaslav’s timeline. Who do you think will come out on top? And is Netflix biting off more than it can chew? Let us know in the comments—this is one corporate showdown you won’t want to miss.

