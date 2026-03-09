Paramount Skydance's $650 Million Offer to WBD Shareholders: A Bold Move (2026)

In a bold move that could reshape the media landscape, Paramount Skydance is putting its money where its mouth is, offering Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) shareholders an extra $650 million per quarter if its takeover bid isn’t finalized by the end of 2026. But here’s where it gets controversial: David Ellison’s Paramount Skydance is not only sweetening the deal but also openly challenging Netflix’s proposed merger with WBD, claiming its own bid offers a smoother regulatory path and greater value for shareholders. Is Paramount’s confidence justified, or is this just a high-stakes gamble? Let’s dive in.

On Tuesday, Paramount announced it would add an incremental cash consideration of 25 cents per share—roughly $650 million per quarter—to WBD shareholders for every quarter its acquisition remains incomplete after December 31, 2026. This ticking fee underscores Paramount’s belief that its deal will face fewer regulatory hurdles than Netflix’s, which it argues would create a near-monopoly in subscription streaming. Netflix, however, dismisses this claim, stating its U.S. TV viewing share would remain at 10%, trailing YouTube. But is Netflix downplaying its potential dominance, or is Paramount overstating the risk?

Paramount’s revised offer also includes a pledge to cover the $2.8 billion breakup fee owed to Netflix if WBD shareholders accept its $30-per-share, all-cash proposal. Additionally, Paramount promises to eliminate WBD’s $1.5 billion financing cost tied to its debt exchange offer, even reimbursing shareholders if regulators block the deal. These moves aim to address WBD’s concerns about financial stability and regulatory uncertainty.

And this is the part most people miss: Paramount has extended its tender offer expiration date to March 2, 2026, giving WBD shareholders more time to consider its proposal. Meanwhile, WBD is expected to hold a special shareholder meeting in late March or early April to vote on the Netflix deal. The WBD board has already rejected Paramount’s advances eight times, favoring Netflix’s $27.75-per-share offer. But Paramount isn’t backing down.

In a statement, David Ellison emphasized, ‘Our superior $30-per-share offer delivers the full value WBD shareholders deserve, with certainty, regulatory clarity, and protection against market volatility.’ Paramount’s amended bid, valued at $108 billion, is backed by $43.6 billion in equity from Larry Ellison and RedBird Capital Partners, plus $54 billion in debt commitments from major banks and sovereign wealth funds. Larry Ellison’s irrevocable personal guarantee of $43.3 billion adds another layer of assurance.

Paramount also addresses WBD’s proposed spin-off, Discovery Global, which includes CNN, TNT, and other assets. It claims that if Discovery Global is spun off with debt levels similar to Versant Media Group, Netflix’s cash consideration would drop to $23.20 per share, making Paramount’s offer 12% more valuable. Is Paramount’s math accurate, or is it painting an overly rosy picture?

Finally, Paramount asserts it’s making progress on regulatory approvals, having complied with the Department of Justice’s Second Request for Information and secured clearance from German foreign investment authorities. But with WBD’s board firmly in Netflix’s corner, the battle is far from over.

What do you think? Is Paramount’s bid a better deal for WBD shareholders, or is Netflix’s offer the safer bet? And does Paramount’s aggressive strategy signal confidence or desperation? Let us know in the comments—this debate is just heating up!