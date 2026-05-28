Paramount's Hostile Bid for Warner Bros.: David Ellison's Sweetened $30/Share Offer Explained (2026)

A sweetened deal is on the table as David Ellison's Paramount takes a bold step in its pursuit of Warner Bros. Discovery. But here's where it gets controversial...

Ellison has upped the ante, offering a fee to shareholders and promising a hefty termination fee, all in an effort to win over Warner Bros.

In a recent filing, Paramount revealed its plan to pay $30 per share to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, but with a twist - a "ticking fee" of $0.25 per share for each quarter the transaction remains unresolved beyond December 31, 2026. This move ensures that shareholders receive a steady stream of compensation during the lengthy acquisition process.

And this is the part most people miss: Paramount has also agreed to pay a $2.8 billion termination fee to Netflix, should Warner Bros. ultimately reject Netflix's bid. It's a risky move, as Paramount would then be on the hook for a substantial sum. But Ellison is confident, stating that they will also "offer solutions" for Warner Bros.' financing costs, including covering $1.5 billion in debt refinancing fees.

Warner Bros. has acknowledged the amended offer and will review it, but the board is standing firm on its recommendation for shareholders to approve the Netflix deal.

Paramount's current offer includes increased equity commitments of $43.6 billion from the Ellison Family and RedBird Capital Partners, and $54.0 billion in debt commitments from Bank of America, Citigroup, and Apollo. As a show of confidence, Larry Ellison, father of Paramount CEO David Ellison, has personally guaranteed $43.3 billion of the offer.

This amended offer comes as Paramount has launched a hostile bid for Warner Bros., challenging the studio's acceptance of Netflix's all-cash $72 billion offer. Paramount is appealing directly to WBD shareholders, urging them to reject the Netflix deal, the Discovery spinoff, and even the pay packages of senior WBD executives, including CEO David Zaslav.

Paramount has extended the expiration date of its tender offer to February 20, and is currently awaiting a response from regulators following its compliance with the Department of Justice's information request.

David Ellison, in his offer release, emphasized the superiority of their $30 per share, all-cash offer, backing it with billions of dollars and providing shareholders with certainty, a clear regulatory path, and protection against market volatility.

So, what do you think? Is Paramount's sweetened deal enough to sway Warner Bros. away from Netflix? Or is this just a bold move that will ultimately fall short? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!