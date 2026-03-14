Paramount's $30 Cash Offer for Warner Bros. Discovery Explained (2026)

A high-stakes battle is brewing in the media world! Paramount is doubling down on its bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), offering a cool $30 per share in cash, but WBD seems to be leaning towards a deal with Netflix. Let's break down this complex situation.

Paramount, led by Skydance and David Ellison, is standing firm on its all-cash offer, despite WBD's reluctance to engage. They're emphasizing that their offer is superior and that they've addressed all of WBD's concerns.

But here's where it gets controversial... WBD's board has advised shareholders to reject Paramount's offer, calling it inferior to their existing agreement with Netflix. The Netflix deal involves buying Warner Bros. Studios and streaming assets for roughly $27.75 per share in a mix of cash and stock.

Both deals face regulatory hurdles and could take up to 18 months to finalize. WBD plans to spin off its linear television business into a separate company, Discovery Global, in the third quarter of 2026 if the Netflix deal goes through. WBD believes Paramount's offer carries more risk. However, Paramount disputes this, arguing that they have a better chance of regulatory approval. They point to recent fluctuations in Netflix's stock and the shaky start of Comcast's cable spinoff, Versant. Paramount also suggests that the final price could shift depending on how much debt WBD allocates to Discovery Global.

Paramount is defending its debt financing, backed by major financial institutions. They're also highlighting that their offer provides a clear value of $30 per share in cash, which is easier to assess than Netflix's deal, which has uncertain components and has already decreased in total value. Paramount's analysis shows that the total value of the Netflix transaction to WBD shareholders today is $27.42, less than Paramount's offer.

And this is the part most people miss... Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison is personally backing the equity portion of the deal. Paramount is trying to sway WBD shareholders directly, giving them until January 21st to tender their shares.

What do you think? Do you believe Paramount's cash offer is the better deal, or do you see more potential in the Netflix agreement? Share your thoughts in the comments below!