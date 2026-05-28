Paramount+ April 2026: New Releases and Premieres (2026)

Paramount+ is gearing up for a stellar April 2026 lineup, offering a diverse range of content that will keep viewers engaged and entertained. The platform's April schedule boasts a mix of original and exclusive titles, along with a plethora of movies and shows from various networks, including BCS, BET, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon. Here's a breakdown of the exciting releases, with a focus on the highlights and a touch of personal commentary.

Paramount+ Original Highlights

You Don’t Know Where I’m From, Dawg (April 14): This five-episode documentary series delves into the life and legacy of American soccer icon Clint Dempsey. It's a fascinating journey from a trailer park in Texas to the FIFA World Cup, using exclusive footage and interviews to paint a vivid portrait of this one-of-a-kind soccer star. Personally, I find it inspiring to see how a humble background can lead to such a remarkable career.

Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie (April 20): Celebrate 420 with the iconic comedy duo, Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, in this 2024 documentary film. It's a nostalgic road trip that explores their pasts, partnership, and legacy. What makes this particularly fascinating is the enduring impact of their comedy on generations of fans, even decades after their first big break.

Additional Paramount+ Releases

The April schedule also includes a wide array of movies and shows from various networks, such as:

2 Days In The Valley, A.C.O.D., Abandon, and more (April 1): A diverse selection of films and shows, ranging from romantic comedies to action-packed adventures.

Made For March (April 4-18): This original docuseries continues to explore various themes, offering a mix of entertainment and insight.

PAW Patrol Valiente: A Tracker Story (April 8): A new special that will delight young audiences and their parents alike.

Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas, Ruthless, and Zatima (April 7-8): Tyler Perry's signature blend of drama and humor, featuring strong female leads.

The Masters 2026 (April 11-12): Golf enthusiasts will be treated to live coverage of the prestigious Masters Tournament.

Sports and Live Events

April also brings a plethora of live sports and events to Paramount+, including:

EFL Championship, Serie A, and UEFA Champions League: Live matches from these top-tier leagues will keep sports fans on the edge of their seats.

UFC Fight Night, PGA Tour, and more: A mix of mixed martial arts, golf, and other sports will keep the action going throughout the month.

Conclusion

Paramount+'s April 2026 lineup offers something for everyone, from sports enthusiasts to comedy lovers and documentary fans. With a mix of original content, exclusive titles, and a wide range of movies and shows, it's a month that promises to be both entertaining and diverse. So, mark your calendars and get ready for some quality streaming time!