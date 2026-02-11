Paracetamol in Pregnancy: Debunking Myths & Latest Research | Safe Pain Relief for Moms-to-Be (2026)

Paracetamol Safety in Pregnancy: Debunking Misinformation

Pregnant women can breathe a sigh of relief. A comprehensive review has debunked the controversial claims made by former US President Donald Trump, who suggested a link between paracetamol use during pregnancy and autism in children.

But here's the twist: Despite the scientific community's reassurance, the debate rages on. The review, published in a prestigious Lancet journal, analyzed 43 robust studies involving hundreds of thousands of women, comparing pregnancies with and without paracetamol use. The verdict? No evidence of increased autism, ADHD, or developmental risks.

'Gold-standard' Research:

The researchers' approach was meticulous. By studying siblings, they controlled for genetic and environmental factors, ensuring a 'gold-standard' review. They also scrutinized studies with low bias risk and long-term follow-ups, further solidifying their findings.

"There's no evidence that paracetamol increases the risk of autism," emphasized Professor Asma Khalil, the lead author. This reassurance is crucial, as paracetamol is the go-to medication for pregnant women in pain or with fevers.

Controversy and Conflicting Opinions:

Trump's claims, made in 2025, sparked confusion and concern. His administration's stance contradicted global medical advice, causing a stir among health experts. The US Department of Health and Human Services cited 'many experts' expressing concerns about acetaminophen (paracetamol) use in pregnancy.

However, the review authors argue that any previously reported links are likely due to other factors, not the drug itself. This aligns with the belief that autism arises from a complex mix of genetic and environmental influences.

The Ongoing Debate:

Interestingly, a Harvard-led review in August 2025 suggested a potential autism and ADHD risk with acetaminophen use, especially long-term. This prompted the US FDA to advise caution, while still approving its use for fevers during pregnancy.

So, is paracetamol truly safe in pregnancy? The scientific consensus says yes, but the debate continues. As new research emerges, it's crucial to stay informed and consider the weight of evidence.

So, is paracetamol truly safe in pregnancy? The scientific consensus says yes, but the debate continues. As new research emerges, it's crucial to stay informed and consider the weight of evidence.