Paper Mario-Styled RPG 'Escape From Ever After' Launches on Switch (2026)

Attention all Nintendo fans! If you've been missing out on the latest releases, you might have overlooked 'Escape From Ever After', a vibrant RPG that's been making waves on the Switch. Developed by Sleepy Castle Studios and Wing It! Creative, this game is a colorful tribute to the beloved Paper Mario series, but with a unique twist. With a Metacritic score of 82 and an 'Overwhelmingly Positive' rating on Steam, it's a game that's definitely worth checking out.

In 'Escape From Ever After', players step into the shoes of Flynt Buckler, a protagonist who finds himself in a peculiar situation. The storybook world is under the grip of Ever After Inc., a real-world conglomerate with a sinister plan to take over every storybook they can find. Flynt's mission is to team up with his former arch-nemesis, Tinder, and climb the corporate ladder from the inside to stop Ever After Inc. in their tracks.

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The game offers a fast-paced battle system that encourages experimentation and strategy. Players can build and customize their party, with each character possessing unique skills that can be equipped and upgraded as they progress. But it's not all about combat; 'Escape From Ever After' also features office banter, helping storybook coworkers, and decorating your office as you climb the corporate ladder. The game's narrative is a delightful blend of storytelling and gameplay, with constantly changing rules that keep players engaged.

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One of the game's standout features is its graphical style, which pays homage to the Paper Mario games while adding its own unique flair. The trailer showcases a jazzy, big-band soundtrack that adds to the game's energy and charm. With references to modern corporate life and a healthy dose of humor, 'Escape From Ever After' offers a fresh and entertaining take on the RPG genre.

If you're a fan of turn-based RPGs, 'Escape From Ever After' is definitely worth a play. With its engaging story, customizable party system, and a nod to the classic Paper Mario style, it's a game that will keep you entertained for hours. So, have you played it yet? Thinking of giving it a go? Let us know in the comments! We'd love to hear your thoughts on this hidden gem.

Paper Mario-Styled RPG 'Escape From Ever After' Launches on Switch (2026)

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