Paolo Odogwu's Creative Journey: From Rugby Player to Fashion Designer (2026)

Get ready for a bold statement: Paolo Odogwu is on a mission to revolutionize the intersection of fashion and sports, and he's got a plan to design Italy's kit for the upcoming season. But here's where it gets controversial...

Odogwu, a true creative force, brings a unique and vibrant energy to the rugby field. From customizing his boots to rocking bright hair colors, he's a walking expression of art and individuality. With a background in running his own clothing line, Composure Club, alongside his teammate Jacob Umaga, Odogwu understands the power of fashion and its potential to transform the sport.

"I want to be a catalyst for change," Odogwu declares. "Rugby has been stuck in a conformist mindset, but I aim to break free from those shackles. England has already taken steps in the right direction with their collaborations, and I believe it's time for Italy to follow suit."

And this is the part most people miss: Odogwu's vision isn't just about looking good; it's about feeling good and representing your team with pride. "Imagine walking through an airport as a team, feeling confident and stylish in your kit. That's the experience I want to create."

Benetton, Italy's fashion powerhouse, is backing Odogwu's vision. They've flown him down to their headquarters to collaborate with their in-house designers, creating a unique post-match wardrobe that's both comfortable and fashionable.

"The materials are top-notch, and the designs are flexible enough to accommodate players of all sizes," Odogwu raves. "It's not just about looking good; it's about feeling good and representing your team with pride."

Odogwu's creative influence is spreading, and his agency, ISC, has taken notice. They're launching a new apparel range, Athletes by Design, and Odogwu is at the forefront of this innovative concept.

But amidst this creative revolution, there are stark reminders of the societal ills that persist. Odogwu, a Nigerian-Italian, has experienced racism firsthand, and the recent racist abuse directed at Edwin Edogbo during his Six Nations debut is a painful reminder of the work that still needs to be done.

"I saw it on Instagram, and I thought, 'How is this still happening?' Edogbo is as Irish as they come, but because of the color of his skin, some people refuse to accept him. It's heartbreaking."

Odogwu's journey is a testament to the power of diversity and inclusion. Growing up in a predominantly white neighborhood, he faced discrimination and stereotypes, but his passion for rugby and his Italian heritage have brought him to a place of acceptance and belonging in Treviso.

"I never imagined I'd call a city in northern Italy my home. Treviso has become my Eden, a place where I can be myself and connect with my family's roots."

As Italy prepares to face France, Odogwu knows the challenge ahead is immense. France is playing rugby like the gods, and Italy must be structured and disciplined to contain their offloads and runs.

"It's all about containment and never switching off. We've been practicing, but we know they'll still find ways to offload. We just have to be ready to capitalize on their mistakes."

So, what do you think? Is Odogwu's vision of merging fashion and sports a step in the right direction? Or is it a distraction from the core values of the game? Let's discuss in the comments and share our thoughts on this controversial topic!