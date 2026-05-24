Paolo Ciabatti Discusses Ducati's Supercross Debut | Troy Lee Designs Team Insights (2026)

The world of motorsports is abuzz with anticipation as a new powerhouse team prepares to make its debut at Anaheim 1. But this isn't just any team; it's the highly anticipated Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team, and their story is about to unfold on the dirt tracks. The team's general manager, Paolo Ciabatti, sat down with Racer X's Jason Weigandt to reveal the thrilling journey that led them here.

Ciabatti, a renowned figure in the world of Superbike and MotoGP, has achieved remarkable success with Ducati. But why would someone at the pinnacle of their career choose to venture into the uncharted territory of motocross and supercross? Ciabatti explains, 'Sometimes you seek challenges in life.' With a background in motocross racing, he embraced the opportunity to lead Ducati Corse Off-Road, a division aimed at conquering the motocross and supercross arenas. It's a bold move, but one that promises to be thrilling for both Ciabatti and the racing world.

The team's partnerships are key to their success. Collaborating with industry experts Troy Lee Designs and Factory Connection, Ducati has assembled a dream team. Ciabatti acknowledges the importance of these alliances, stating, 'We know we have a lot to learn.' The team's dedication and hard work have accelerated their progress, bringing them to the starting line sooner than expected. Initially aiming for a 2027 debut, they've pushed forward to 2026, a testament to their determination and the expertise of their partners.

But here's where it gets controversial: is it wise to rush into a new racing discipline? Ciabatti admits to the stress and risk involved, but believes the team is ready. As they gear up for Anaheim 1, the pressure is on. Will they live up to the hype, or will the challenges of supercross prove too great? Only time will tell. And this is the part most people miss: the journey of a team daring to dream big and take on a new challenge. Will they conquer the dirt, or will it conquer them? Stay tuned as the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team embarks on their thrilling adventure.